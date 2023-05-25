Barcelona looking at signing 18-year-old Belgian midfielder as a possible Sergio Busquets replacement - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on signing Arthur Vermeeren as the replacement for Sergio Busquets. The 18-year-old is also a target for Manchester United this summer.

As per Gerard Romero, Vermeeren is seen as one of the six players who can replace Busquets at Camp Nou. The Spaniard claimed on his Twitch channel that the teenager is on the club's transfer wishlist.

He said:

"Arthur Vermeeren, an 18-year-old Belgian player currently playing for Royal Antwerp FC in Belgium's top division, is the name that enters the list of players as possible replacements for Busquets for the sporting direction of Barça."

Vermeeren has a contract until 2026 at Royal Antwerp, having penned a new deal at the Belgian club earlier this season. He has played 32 times this season and has a goal and an assist to his name.

Romero has added that Martin Zubimendi, Guido Rodriguez, Ruben Neves, Sofyan Amrabat, and N'Golo Kante are the other targets for Barcelona.

Sergio Busquets leaves Barcelona this summer

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - LaLiga Santander

Sergio Busquets has announced his decision to leave his boyhood club this summer, when his contract expires. He wants to take on a fresh challenge and has confirmed that he will continue playing.

Talking to the Catalan side's official social media account, he said:

"The time has come to announce that this will be my last season with Barca. It has been an unforgettable journey. I always dreamed of playing with this shirt and at this stadium and reality has exceeded all my dreams."

He added:

"I wouldn't have believed it you if you had told me when I arrived as a youth player that I would play 15 seasons at the best club in the world and surpass 700 matches. It has been an honour, a dream, a source of pride and meant everything to defend and represent this badge for so many years. Although it has not been an easy decision I think the time has come."

Al Hilal and Inter Miami are reportedly battling to sign the Barcelona star, as per a report in MARCA. The Spaniard will be leaving with over 700 appearances for the Blaugrana and will be playing for another senior team for the first time in his career.

Poll : 0 votes