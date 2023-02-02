Barcelona looking to sort out the futures of 4 players before the start of 2023-24 season: Reports 

Sorting the contract situation of four players is reportedly the top priority for Barcelona before the start of the 2023-24 season.

The Catalan club are looking to determine the futures of Sergio Busquets, Alejandro Balde, Ousmane Dembele, and Sergi Roberto before next season.

The foremost priority for the Catalan club is to determine Busquets' future. The club captain is currently in the final year of his contract. He is a bonafide legend of the team, making a whopping 705 appearances for the Blaugrana and helping them win numerous trophies.

The one-club man, however, has lost a yard or two in his game. At 34, Busquets has certainly left the best years of his playing career behind. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner has been strongly linked with a move to the MLS but nothing concrete has materialized.

Xavi remains a big admirer of his former teammate. Finding a player with the ability to replicate Busquets in the pivot position is a demanding task. While the Catalan club have targeted Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, Busquets might stay put at the club.

Balde is another player whose future is uncertain. After Pedri and Gavi, the left-back is another Barca youngster who has made a name for himself with his scintillating performances on the pitch.

E. @FCBiEman Balde running with the ball is a thing of beauty Balde running with the ball is a thing of beauty 💫 https://t.co/mTi9tCeO7v

Balde has cemented himself as the club's first-choice left-back over veteran campaigners like Jordi Alba and Marcos Alonso. The Spaniard, however, will be out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Due to the growing interest in him from other European clubs, Barcelona are keen on tying the player down to a long-term deal.

Barcelona are set to evaluate Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele's contract situations

Dembele dramatically extended his stay at the Catalan club last season, having been linked with a move away after the expiration of his previous contract. He has since established himself as one of the team's top performers under Xavi. He has registered eight goals and seven assists in 28 games this season.

The Frenchman's contract with the Catalans expires in 2024. He is one of Barcelona's most coveted possessions and the club want to extend his stay further than his current deal.

Roberto's situation, meanwhile, is a complex one. While he can play both as a right-back and as a midfielder, the Spaniard is not world-class in either of those positions. Hence, Barcelona are doubtful about extending his stay. Roberto will be out of contract at the end of the ongoing season.

He is, however, a very useful squad player and could serve the team well during a potential injury crisis.

