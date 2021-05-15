Barcelona monitoring three young strikers as they have Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay situations 'under control' - Reports

According to ESPN, Barcelona are in control of the transfer situations of Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero but are also interested in signing a young striker.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for a centre-forward this season. However, the Blaugrana have a concerning financial situation which could limit their ability to make big money moves. This is the reason they have been linked with the likes of Aguero and Depay, who can be signed on free transfers at the end of the season.

Barcelona are ready to go ahead with a move for Sergio Aguero, according to Mundo Deportivo 👀 pic.twitter.com/dKvUcmX30F — Goal (@goal) May 13, 2021

However, according to the ESPN report, Barcelona are monitoring Alexander Isak at Real Sociedad and Darwin Nunez at Benfica. Isak, 21, has made his mark in Spain this season with 14 league goals while Nunez (21) has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Benfica this year.

The report also suggests that Barcelona are interested in a move for Villareal's Gerard Moreno. Moreno has established himself as one of the best strikers in the La Liga this year, scoring 21 goals in the Spanish first division. He is behind only Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema in the scoring charts.

Lionel Messi's contract decision will affect Barcelona's transfer plans

Lionel Messi

According to the ESPN report, Barcelona's decision to sign a new centre-forward will depend on the future of Lionel Messi. The Argentine publicly stated that he wished to leave the Nou Camp at the start of this season, but was unable to do so because of executives at the club halting a move.

The 34-year-old has had a galvanizing impact on the Bluagrana's fortunes this year. Despite winning the Copa del Rey trophy this year, Messi is yet to make an announcement about his future. The Argentine is said to have a good relationship with newly-elected club president Joan Laporta, who could convince Messi to stay at the club.

Barcelona will go all in for Erling Haaland this summer. The club is studying every possible way of bringing the Norwegian to the Camp Nou.



— Sport pic.twitter.com/zp4aQYbfKK — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) May 12, 2021

The Catalan-based team have been heavily linked with a big-money move Borrusia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, with the Norwegian striker's agent even holding meetings with Barcelona in March.

However, the 20-year-old has a 75m release clause in his contract which can be activated in the summer of 2022. Barcelona will need to prize the striker to the Nou Camp with a massive transfer fee after Dortmund stated they do not wish to sell him this year.

The report suggests that the decision to sign a young striker like Haaland to lead Barcelona's attack is dependant on Messi's future.