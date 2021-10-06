Barcelona could lose a long-serving player due to financial constraints - Reports

Long-serving utility man Sergi Roberto could soon be parting ways with Barcelona. The Spaniard has reached a stalemate in contract talks due to the club's financial difficulties, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Roberto is one of Barcelona's longest-serving players at the moment. Since making his debut in 2010, he has played more than 300 games for the club. The 29-year-old full-back has guided the Blaugrana to numerous trophies, including six La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues.

However, the Spaniard is no longer considered a vital first-team member anymore which has resulted in his contract negotiations stalling. Roberto has entered the final year of his Barcelona contract and is keen on signing an extension with his boyhood club.

According to the aforementioned source, he is willing to take a significant pay cut. However, even after the pay cut, Roberto would still be earning too much for a player not deemed an essential part of the squad.

Barcelona's financial troubles have been well documented ever since Lionel Messi left the Nou Camp to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. The Argentine was not the only player to leave Barcelona due to the club's financial difficulties. The club was also forced to offload the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Miralem Pjanic for the same reason.

Sergi Roberto is one of four Barcelona captains for the 2021-22 season. Apart from him, the likes of Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have all taken pay cuts to help Blaugrana balance the books.

Barcelona are struggling both on and off the pitch

Barcelona's woes are not only limited to their board rooms but are also well visible on the pitch. The Catalan giants have struggled to make a positive start to the new season which has put manager Ronald Koeman under some serious pressure.

Following their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona currently find themselves ninth in the La Liga table with just 12 points from their opening seven matches.

However, their form in the Champions League is more of a worry. Barcelona have lost both of their Champions League games by 3-0, against Bayern Munich and Benfica. Ronald Koeman's side are currently at the bottom of their group.

The financial troubles have also forced the Catalan giants into strengthening their squad by only signing free agents. The only major signings Barcelona made in the summer were Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero, all arriving on free transfers.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee