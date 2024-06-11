Barcelona make contact with club to sign Netherlands international preparing for UEFA Euro 2024: Reports

Barcelona have allegedly approached Bayer Leverkusen to add Jeremie Frimpong to their star-studded ranks in the summer transfer window.

Frimpong, 23, has emerged as one of the best wing-backs in Europe after helping Leverkusen win a domestic double last season. He operated as an attacking right-back in Xabi Alonso's 3-4-3 system, recording a whopping 14 goals and 12 assists in 47 overall matches.

An ex-Manchester City youth player, Frimpong is currently preparing for the UEFA European Championship. The Netherlands international has featured in his team's two friendly wins against Canada and Iceland.

Now, SPORT journalist David Bernabeu has stated that Barcelona have contacted Leverkusen to finalise a permanent move for Frimpong this summer. He wrote (h/t Barca Universal):

"[Frimpng has] €50 million value on Transfermarkt. This is a player that [Hansi] Flick has put on the table. These are intentions, but right now, they can't sign anyone. I am told that Barça has made a first low offer. Frimpong, for the moment, wants to wait until the end of the European Championship."

Revealing that Leverkusen are open to a deal, Bernabeu concluded:

"It seems that Bayer would be open to players entering the operation. And, in that sense, watch out because a few days ago, there was an approach about Ansu Fati. Proposal for an affordable loan or transfer. €10 million to €15 million. Barça believes that he will not accept it because he wants to do the pre-season with Flick."

Should Frimpong move to Barcelona ahead of the 2024-25 season, he would pop up as a crucial starter for them. He would get considerable playing time with Joao Cancelo likely to return to Manchester City and Sergi Roberto believed to leave at the end of his contract.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola offers update on player after Barcelona loan stint

Speaking at the Legends Trophy golf tournament, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shed light on Joao Cancelo's future after a fruitful stint at Barcelona. He said (h/t Tribal Football):

"It has to be the best thing for everyone. The clubs will speak, we will speak with his agents. He is our player, if we don't reach an agreement, he will have to return for pre-season."

Cancelo, 30, joined Barcelona on a season-long loan deal last summer. He netted four goals and five assists in 42 matches across competitions, helping the Catalan side finish second in the La Liga last season.

The 53-cap Portugal international, meanwhile, has helped City lift eight trophies so far. He has made 154 appearances for his parent team.

