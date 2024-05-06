Barcelona make crucial decision on Robert Lewandowski ahead of summer transfer window: Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly open to selling striker Robert Lewandowski this summer. The Polish attacker is said to be of interest to several clubs outside Europe, especially from Saudi Arabia and MLS.

As per a report by Fernando Polo on Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have made Lewandowski available for transfer if the right offer comes in. They are not pushing the striker away but will consider offers that can help them reinvest and ease the financial crisis.

However, the report also adds that Lewandowski has the upper hand in negotiations as he still has two years left on his contract and has the option to extend it by another season. He spoke about his desire to stay with the Catalan side last month and said (via BeSoccer):

"Yes, a departure is definitely out of the question for me. A summer transfer is not a problem. Besides, I'm feeling good physically now. I had physical problems in the first half of the season, right from the beginning of the pre-season. I improved in 2024. I played well, sometimes in a different role, as a false '9': I was able to provide assists and help the team."

He added:

"As long as I continue to feel as good as I do now and realise in training that no one is getting away from me, I want to keep playing. As things stand today, I'd say I'll continue to do so for at least two more years. Only when I realise that I'm no longer at my physical peak and that I'm in pain would I start to think about it. But that's not the case."

Lewandowski remains Barcelona's only senior striker. Vitor Roque, whose agent has been pushing to get the Brazilian more minutes this season, is their only other option up front.

Barcelona star not interested in Saudi Arabia or MLS moves

Robert Lewandowski has reported interest from Saudi Pro League clubs and MLS sides this summer. However, he is determined to stay with Barcelona as he does not see sense in a move away from the club.

He told the media (via BeSoccer):

"It doesn't make sense right now. At some point, it will be a question of what my heart and my head say. When I'm 38 and the pain comes, I'll have to ask myself, 'Do I want to move on?' But I don't want to plan that far ahead yet. For the moment, I'm saying to myself: 'I can certainly play at the highest level until 2026'."

Lewandowski was signed from Bayern Munich for a reported £50 million fee. He has scored 57 goals in 91 matches since moving to the Spanish side.