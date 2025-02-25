Barcelona make decision on Neymar as Brazilian star eyes return to LaLiga giants - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly not interested in re-signing Neymar despite his desire to return to the club, according to a report by Diario AS (via Managing Barca). This comes after rumors regarding the Brazilian's return to Camp Nou have emerged recently.

Arguably one of the most complete players in the world, Neymar is an attacking-proficient and versatile forward. The Brazilian is best known for his trickery, creativity, and finishing proficiency in attack.

Neymar joined Barca from Santos for a reported €88 million in July 2013, and he's one of the best left-wingers to feature for them in history. The Brazilian, together with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, had a decent partnership and proved to be a menace to several defensive set-ups.

However, after winning several trophies at Camp Nou, Neymar left Barca to join Paris Saint-Germain for a reported €222 million in August 2017. In 186 appearances, he scored 105 goals and registered 76 assists for La Blaugrana.

Meanwhile, Barca seems to be more interested in developing their homegrown talents, as their youngsters have been decent in recent years. With players like Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Ferran Torres in attack, Neymar's signing seems unnecessary at this point.

Neymar recently joined Santos, his boyhood club, and has registered two goals and three assists since joining them.

How has Barcelona performed in La Liga this season amid Neymar's speculation?

FC Barcelona Training Day - Copa Del Rey - Source: Getty

Amid Neymar's transfer rumors, La Blaugrana have been in outstanding form in La Liga this season. Flick's men have won 17, drawn three, and lost five out of 25 league games this season. Thus, they are also the leaders in the standings, having secured 54 points from 25 La Liga games.

Barca have scored 67 goals in attack, which is the highest number of goals scored by a team in the league this season. Meanwhile, they have only conceded 25 goals in defense, leading to a goal difference of 42. Given their impressive performance, they are in contention to win the league title this season.

Barcelona are set to take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final today (February 25).

