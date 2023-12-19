Barcelona make decision about Robert Lewandowski's future amid rumors linking him with a move away from the club - Reports

Robert Lewandowski's patchy run of form has naturally given way to rumors linking him with a move away from Barcelona. Amidst all this chaos, the Catalan giants have reportedly decided Lewandoski's future in Spain. Despite his recent goal drought and growing age, they are expected to keep the Polish superstar for at least one more season.

The former Bayern Munich number nine arrived at Camp Nou last season with the significant responsibility of shaping the club's new era. After a gap of four years, Barcelona finally triumphed in La Liga, beating Real Madrid to the title by a comprehensive margin of 10 points. An inspired Robert Lewandowski was at the heart of a resurgent Barca side, registering 23 goals in the league.

However, his magnificent form in his debut season seems to have faded away this term. The 35-year-old frontman has only managed nine strikes in 20 appearances across all competitions.

In his last nine league outings, the prolific Poland international has failed to score on seven occasions, leading to rumors of a possible exit from Barcelona. With Brazilian prodigy Vitor Roque set to join the Blaugrana in January 2024, the said rumors have understandably picked up pace.

Nevertheless, as per renowned journalist Achraf Ben Ayad, the reigning Spanish champions will not be cutting ties with Robert Lewandowski any time soon. The club is adamant to keep the 2020 treble winner on their books, with hopes of him finding his scoring boots soon.

Moreover, the seasoned veteran can be the ideal mentor for the 18-year-old Roque, who has yet to experience professional football at the highest level.

Lewandowski himself declined a lucrative offer to the Middle East earlier this summer, hinting at his intention to stay put in Barcelona. His current deal with the Blaugrana is enough to keep him at the club until 2026.

Robert Lewandowski recently sent out a positive message after Barcelona's draw against Valencia

Barcelona recently dropped points for the third time in four league games, only managing a disappointing draw against 10th-placed Valencia. The Blaugrana's forwards were particularly at fault, failing to convert multiple chances that could've handed them the game. They made 16 attempts on goal with eight being on target.

Expressing his dismay at the said clash, Robert Lewandowski took to Instagram to send out a motivational message, writing:

"One point tonight is such a disappointment, but we’re working hard to get back on the right track and we will do it."

Xavi's men are set to host relegation-threatened Almeria on December 20 and will be hoping to get their La Liga campaign back on track in a relatively easy clash. They are third, nine points behind leaders Girona.

Barcelona will close out 2023 with a friendly against Club America, scheduled to take place in the United States.