Barcelona make heart-warming decision on Luis Diaz transfer due to Liverpool star Diogo Jota’s tragic death: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly decided to put their move for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz on hold despite identifying the Colombian as a priority target to strengthen their attack. Diaz has been on Barca’s radar over the past couple of months, but the Catalan club appeared to pull off momentarily during their pursuit of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.

The LaLiga champions were handed a setback on Friday, June 4, when Williams committed his future to Bilbao, putting pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at the club till 2035. After the Catalans realized that they could no longer sign the Spaniard, reports emerged suggesting that they were planning to reignite their interest in Diaz.

While neither Barcelona nor Luis Diaz are yet to reach an agreement regarding a transfer, Diario Sport claim that Blaugrana have delayed their chase for the Colombian due to the tragic passing of Portuguese forward Diogo Jota last Thursday. They reportedly believe this is not an ideal time to engage in negotiations with the Premier League champions. The report adds that while Barca are aware that signing Diaz could be complicated, they believe a transfer is still possible in the future, and they hope to count on the support of the player and his agent.

Barca released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) expressing their sorrow after the news of Jota and his brother’s death broke.

“FC Barcelona would like to express their sincerest condolences regarding the loss of Liverpool FC player Diogo Jota and his brother André. May they rest in peace.”

Luiz Diaz was an integral part of the Liverpool team that won the 2024-25 Premier League title. He scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 36 league appearances last season.

Liverpool star Luis Diaz gives Barcelona green light – Reports

Luis Diaz has reportedly expressed his intention to join Barcelona as the Spanish giants continue to intensify their interest. Diaz joined Liverpool from Porto in 2022 for a reported fee of €54 million.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Luiz Diaz is ‘keen’ on moving to Barca. The Italian journalist wrote on X:

“Barcelona plans have not changed: the intention is to try make new approach for Luis Diaz soon. Diaz, keen on the move. He’s the main target for Barça as winger, while FCB are aware of difficult negotiations ahead club to club after two approaches already rejected.”

Diaz is contracted with the Reds until 2027, and his current market value is €70 million as per Transfermarkt.

