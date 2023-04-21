Barcelona make 'huge offer' to sign 31-year-old Liverpool star: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly offered an exorbitant contract to Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino ahead of next season.

Firmino, 31, is set to depart Anfield at the end of the ongoing 2022-23 season after running down his current contract. Since arriving from Hoffenheim for £29 million in 2015, he has helped the Reds lift a total of seven trophies.

So far this campaign, Firmino has scored 11 goals and laid out five assists in 1635 minutes of first-team action.

As per Football Insider, Barcelona have submitted a huge offer to Firmino as the attacker is currently weighing his options for the future. Real Madrid have also placed a contract offer for the former Figueirense man.

Apart from the La Liga giants, a Saudi Pro League club have also expressed their interest in signing Firmino on a Bosman move this summer. The 55-cap Brazil star is believed to take some time before arriving on a decision.

Speaking to Football Insider, agent Roger Wittmann shed light on Firmino's choice to depart Liverpool. He said:

"This was not the easiest decision. It took a long time to make his decision along with the family and it was with love. Roberto is a peaceful man and said, 'I've had my time but it's time to go. Liverpool was the greatest and most successful time of my life together with the manager and my colleagues.' It was an unbelievable journey."

Should Firmino join Barcelona this summer, he would provide solid competition to Robert Lewandowski. He could also feature as a second striker or as an attacking midfielder due to his positional versatility if and when required.

Overall, Firmino has scored 109 goals and laid out 79 assists in 360 games across all competitions for the Reds.

Liverpool star considers Barcelona as ideal option this summer: Reports

As per Fichajes, Thiago Alcantara is keen to seal a return to Barcelona this summer as he has no intention of renewing his contract at Liverpool. However, the Spaniard's boyhood club have prioritized signing Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Thiago, who is in the final 14 months of his contract at Anfield, has also earmarked other La Liga sides like Real Sociedad, Sevilla and Celta Vigo as potential summer destinations.

While Sociedad are looking for a perfect replacement for David Silva, Sevilla and Celta are interested in strengthening their midfield with an experienced player this summer.

A right-footed technical operator renowned for his vision and dribbling, the 46-cap Spain international has lifted four La Liga titles so far. During his five-year stint for Barcelona between 2008 and 2013, he won ten trophies.

Thiago, 32, has been a regular starter for the Merseyside outfit since arriving from Bayern Munich for £20 million in 2020. He has netted three goals and provided six assists in 95 overall appearances for Liverpool so far.

