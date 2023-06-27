Barcelona make offer for Marcelo Brozovic amid interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly battling Al Nassr for the signature of Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. The Croatian is open to leaving the Serie A side and moving to either of the clubs interested in him.

As per a report in Sky Sport Italia, Barcelona have tabled a three-year deal for Brozovic. But they are not matching the €20 million per season offer from the Saudi Arabian side.

Instead, the Catalan side are offering a contract that will see his wages rise €1 million every season. He will start with €7 million for the 2023/23 season should he join the club and end with €9 million per year when his contract expires in the 2025/26 season.

The other issue for Barcelona is the €23 million bid made by Al Nassr to sign the Inter Milan star. They are not looking to spend that much this summer for the 30-year-old and want him for around €19 million.

Brozovic has stalled his move to Al Nassr as he wants €30 million per season – €10 million more than what has been offered.

Barcelona working on getting a defensive midfielder following Xavi's demand

Following the exit of Sergio Busquets, Xavi has one demand for the summer transfer window - a defensive midfielder. He believed that Barcelona had to spend to get the ideal profile for his system as the club did not have anyone to play that role.

The manager was open about his needs and was quoted by SPORT saying:

"Whoever is the most complete, whoever is the best pivot to replace Busquets. We depend on fair play and the economic situation. The profile must be a very decisive player, a player who is strong to win duels and is intelligent, technically sound. [That's] the natural replacement for Busi."

He added:

"Yes, there have been some. Samper, Oriol Romeu? Yaya Toure had to leave, a spectacular player. We've been lucky that Busquets has never been injured. Players eventually decide that they have to leave. Now it's time to find a replacement because we're not sure if we have one at home."

Xavi continued:

"We have to find that piece if we want to compete next year. It's fundamental. Busi has been vital this year, very important. We have to find a very important player, it is key to be able to compete next season."

Oriol Romeu and Dani Parejo have also been linked with a move to Barcelona, but Brozovic remains their top priority.

