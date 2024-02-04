Barcelona make Robert Lewandowski decision as striker's poor form continues this season - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly made a decision regarding Robert Lewandowski, with the striker dealing with poor goalscoring form this season.

Lewandowski has scored just nine goals across 21 La Liga appearances this season. This is recognizably worse than last season, where he was the top goalscorer in the league with 23 goals from 34 games.

His current poor form in front of goal has also been acknowledged by his national team manager Michal Probierz. His form has also raised questions about the Polish striker's uncertain future at the club.

However, reports from SPORT (via Barca Universal) have revealed that the Blaugrana value Lewandowski despite his struggles in front of goal. They are prepared to let him stay at the club moving forward.

It seems as though the ball is in the super striker's court, as he has to determine if he would like to remain at the club. With manager Xavi Hernandez making the decision to leave Camp Nou at the end of the season, Robert Lewandowski could opt to follow the coach out.

If he has the desire to see the sporting project beyond Xavi, and the club are willing to bring in reinforcements to improve their performances, Lewandowski will likely stay. The striker is said to be comfortable at the club, and his agent Pini Zahavi is also believed to have a good relationship with the hierarchy in Catalonia.

Barcelona are committed to seeing Lewandowski get back into top form, and they see him as a vital piece of their ongoing project. They are also pleased with his performances since he joined the club from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022. They will be hoping he can continue with them in the coming seasons, with his contract expiring in 2026.

Ansu Fati attempts to save Barcelona career while on Brighton loan

Barcelona are currently monitoring loanee Ansu Fati's performances at Brighton & Hove Albion. The winger's level of progression could affect his potential return to Camp Nou.

Fati has the next four months to show Barca that he can handle the rigors of playing to win La Liga, according to SPORT (via Football Espana.

Fati has dealt with a calf injury since early December, which kept him on the sidelines for Brighton over the past two months. However, the winger made a cameo appearance in their 4-1 win over Crystal Palace recently and could be headed to better form.

With Xavi Hernandez leaving Barcelona, the next manager could make the difference between whether the 21-year-old stays at Camp Nou or gets sold. His upcoming performances over the next four months will decide this, and the winger will be hoping he can meet expectations.

Fati has registered four goals and one assist in 18 games for Brighton this season.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here