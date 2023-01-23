Barcelona are reportedly currently considering making a surprise transfer for Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio in the summer.

As per Football Espana, the Catalan giants have inquired about his availability through his agent Jorge Mendes. The renowned football agent holds a strong relationship with Barcelona.

Asensio is currently in the final months of his contract at Real Madrid and is still yet to sign an extension at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish forward has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid in recent seasons. He has also struggled to get regular playing time during the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign.

Asensio has managed just 320 minutes of football action in La Liga this season, making 12 appearances and scoring one goal. He has also played a further 423 minutes in cup games this season.

His lack of game time under Carlo Ancelotti could push the highly-rated Spanish forward out of Real Madrid when his contract expires in the summer.

The Spaniard's decision to also change his agent from Horacio Gaggioli to Mendes could also be an indication that a summer move is very possible.

With Barcelona already making contact with Mendes, his agent Asensio could make a surprise switch to Camp Nou next season.

The forward was close to signing for the Catalan giants in 2014. However, the deal couldn't go through due to their refusal to pay an extra €2 million transfer fee requested by Mallorca.

The Spanish team valued a relatively young Asensio at €4.5 million. However, Barcelona were only willing to pay €2.5 million and as such missed out on his signature to bitter-rivals Real Madrid.

He has since registered 52 goals and 29 assists in 257 games for Los Blancos, winning three UEFA Champions League titles, among other honors.

Mateu Alemany hints at a possible quiet end to the January transfer window for Barcelona

The Blaugrana's football director Mateu Alemany has hinted that there may not be any additions at Camp Nou before the January transfer window closes.

Barca fans have been eager to see new faces this January to strengthen their squad, but that may not be the case.

Alemany, in a recent interview as seen in Football Espana, addressed talks linking Belgium forward Yannick Carrasco to Barcelona this January.

“Memphis’ transfer was a good operation for us. Xavi Hernandez already said he's happy with the squad and we are calm over the market. We’ll see what happens, but, right now, the idea is to stay as we are, which is great news.

Further speaking on Carrasco's transfer links, Alemany said,

“The Carrasco thing is another element in a negotiation with Atletico, who in the future is intetesting to us."

Carrasco has scored four goals and provided two assists in 24 games across competitions for Atletico Madrid.

