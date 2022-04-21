Barcelona manager Xavi sets sights on 23-year-old defender with €30 million release clause: Reports

Barcelona have identified RCD Espanyol star Adria Pedrosa as the top candidate to strengthen their left-back options in the summer, according to ElDesmarque.

With just around one more month remaining in the 2021-22 campaign, the transfer window is fast approaching. Despite this being the business end of the season, clubs are already looking at ways to bolster their ranks in the summer.

Barcelona are among the clubs expected to make major changes to their squad, with Xavi preparing for his first full season as their manager. The Spanish tactician is said to be keen to sign a new left-back to provide competition for Jordi Alba.

Alba is on the wrong side of his 30s and the Blaugrana feel the need to add to their options in the department in the summer. Espanyol's Pedrosa has thus emerged as a serious target for the Camp Nou outfit.

Barcelona have been credited with an interest in a number of left-backs recently. However, Pedrosa is Xavi's preferred candidate to compete with Alba, according to the aforementioned source.

The 23-year-old has made 32 appearances across all competitions for Espanyol and is a regular starter for the club. He has also scored and assisted two goals each in the process.

However, there are doubts about Pedrosa's future with Vicente Moreno's side. The left-back has his contract expiring at the end of the 2022-23 season and Espanyol could be forced to sell him in the summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

As per the report, the defender has €30 million release clause in his deal with the La Liga outfit. Barcelona would thus not have to break the bank to acquire Pedrosa's services in the summer.

Barcelona have alternatives in mind for Adria Pedrosa

Adria Pedrosa is at the top of the Blaugrana's summer wishlist if the report is to be believed. However, the Spaniard is not the only left-back under consideration by the Camp Nou outfit.

Barcelona have also identified alternatives for Pedrosa should they fail to land him. Real Betis' Alex Moreno and Celta de Vigo's Javi Galan are two players Xavi's side could reportedly turn to if the Espanyol star proves to be unattainable in the summer.

Blaugrana have deployed Sergino Dest in the left side of the defense at times this season. However, there are suggestions that the 21-year-old could be sold ahead of the 2022-23 season.

