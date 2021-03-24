Barcelona and Manchester United to battle for La Liga star's signature - Reports

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul is reportedly being targeted by Barcelona and Manchester United. The Spaniard has been one of La Liga's premier midfielders for a while and has been constantly linked with a move away from Los Rojiblancos.

According to El Gol Digital, Diego Simeone is ready to overhaul his midfield following Atletico Madrid's elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Chelsea. The Argentine tactician is willing to let go of Saul, Hector Herrera, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Lucas Torreira in order to fund his rebuild.

Barcelona and Manchester United have come out as frontrunners for Saul's signature as both sides look to strengthen their midfield. Although the player's release clause is €150 million, Atletico Madrid would reportedly be willing to let him leave for a fee of around €50 million.

Saul has made over 300 appearances for Atletico Madrid and has been a lynchpin in Diego Simeone's midfield for almost a decade. In that time, he has won the UEFA Europa League twice and is on track to win his first La Liga title this season.

Both Barcelona and Manchester United need a player like Saul

Both Barcelona and Manchester United could do with a player like Saul. The Spaniard would be a natural successor to Sergio Busquets in Barcelona's midfield. The Atletico Madrid midfielder possesses qualities that are similar to Busquets' but will provide more mobility and dynamism to the team.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could sign Saul as a replacement for Paul Pogba, as the Frenchman is yet to commit his long-term future to the club.

Saul has not given any indication that he wants to leave Atletico Madrid. He signed an extraordinary nine-year contract extension back in 2017 and is under no obligation to leave the club.

Manchester United is reportedly willing to offer the Spaniard £200,000 per week to bring him to Old Trafford, but the midfielder would prefer to stay in Spain after founding Club Costa City with his brother in his hometown last year. This will make Barcelona favourites to land him if he does decide to call time on his Atletico Madrid career.

