Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid attentive to Bayern Munich attacker’s situation - Reports

The trio of Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Manchester United are tracking winger Kingsley Coman’s situation at Bayern Munich.

The Frenchman’s current contract with Bayern Munich comes to an end in the summer of 2023, and the Bavarians are trying to negotiate a new deal with the player.

Coman, however, wants bigger wages, which is why the player and the club have not been able to agree on a new deal yet. While Coman wants €20million a year, Bayern are only prepared to offer €15million.

Coman himself did not rule out leaving Bayern when he was asked about it:

"I would like to finish the season and show my best level. We will see what happens in the future. We have spoken with the club and we will see if there are any news. I have always had the intention of playing for a great club and Bayern is one of the greatest,” Coman said.

La Liga duo Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen on signing Coman. Manchester United are also hoping to snap up his signature as a replacement for Anthony Martial, who is looking for a move away from the club in January.

Bayern Munich will not break their wage structure to keep Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich will not break their wage structure to keep Coman at the club. Although the Frenchman is supremely talented, he does not warrant wages in the bracket of the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane, and Manuel Neuer.

The Frenchman has had several injury issues and hasn’t been consistent enough even though he is one of the most talented players in the squad.

Both Manchester United and Real Madrid will be looking at the situation and could possibly tempt Bayern Munich with an offer in the summer of 2022.

Barcelona, on the other hand, might struggle to match Manchester United and Real Madrid’s bids considering their financial woes.

Coman has started just six games for Bayern Munich so far this season. Despite being supremely talented, Coman has never scored more than six goals in the league, which is a bit of a surprise.

