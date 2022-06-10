Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong gives 'green light' to Manchester United transfer: Reports

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has reportedly given Manchester United the green light to join Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford this summer.

De Jong, 25, has been Ten Hag's number one transfer priority this summer having previously coached the Dutch midfielder at Ajax.

The Barcelona midfielder had previously stated his desire to remain at the Nou Camp, telling ESPN:

"I prefer to stay with Barcelona. Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from a young age. I just said it too. I've never regretted my choice despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I've achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice."

But it now appears Ten Hag has convinced his former Ajax ace to make the move and be part of his revolution at Manchester United.

Daily Mail reports that De Jong is now interested in joining United and all that remains is a fee to be agreed between the Red Devils and Barcelona.

Tom McDermott @MrTomMcDermott Frenkie de Jong has agreed terms on a move to #MUFC . He's spoken to manager Erik ten Hag and former player Daley Blind (amongst others). United and Barca around £18m apart at the moment re transfer fee. Midfielder agreed to move late last week. Required some persuading. Frenkie de Jong has agreed terms on a move to #MUFC. He's spoken to manager Erik ten Hag and former player Daley Blind (amongst others). United and Barca around £18m apart at the moment re transfer fee. Midfielder agreed to move late last week. Required some persuading.

Barca's financial situation continues to remain a problem and the Catalan giants are reportedly demanding £65 million for the 25-year-old.

De Jong has made 139 appearances for Barca, scoring 13 goals and contributing 17 assists.

The Dutch midfielder has won just the Copa del Rey since arriving from Ajax in 2019 for £77.4 million.

Ten Hag is said to have played a huge part in convincing De Jong to make the move with a transfer seemingly in the near future.

Erik Ten Hag seems to have big plans for Frenkie de Jong as a potential move for the Dutch midfielder continues to become more likely.

The 52-year-old coached the Barca midfielder at Ajax for three years and the pair had huge success with one another.

De Jong was part of the Ajax side that made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019 and did so in impressive fashion under Ten Hag.

He won the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup that year, and it was his impressive performances that would see Barca secure his services.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug The lure of a reunion with Ten Haag is described as a major factor in De Jong’s willingness to become a United player this summer.

@SamiMokbel81_DM #MUFC 🤝 The lure of a reunion with Ten Haag is described as a major factor in De Jong’s willingness to become a United player this summer. 🚨🇳🇱 The lure of a reunion with Ten Haag is described as a major factor in De Jong’s willingness to become a United player this summer.@SamiMokbel81_DM #MUFC 🤝

De Jong could become Manchester United's main man under Ten Hag in a midfield completely built around the Dutchman, with his talent being at the forefront.

The possession-based style of play Ten Hag will look to implement is likely to run through De Jong.

Manchester United can ill afford to stop there though as they will need an enforcer to sit behind and accommodate De Jong's talents from a defensive perspective.

