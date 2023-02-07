Barcelona midfielder set to miss Manchester United clash with injury: Reports

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets is set to miss their Europa League clash with Manchester United. The midfielder has sprained the external lateral ligament in his left ankle and has been sidelined.

Busquets suffered an injury during Barcelona's win over Sevilla in La Liga. The Spaniard limped off in the seventh minute of the match and was replaced by Franck Kessie, who went on to impress.

Barcelona have now confirmed that their captain has sprained the external lateral ligament in his left ankle and there is no timeline on his return. The midfielder has been effectively ruled out of matches against Manchester United later this month.

Barcelona's statement read:

"Tests on Monday morning have revealed that first team captain Sergio Busquets has sprained the external lateral ligament of his left ankle. He will be unavailable for selection until he recovers. Following a clash with En-Nesyri in the 7th minute of the game with Sevilla on Sunday at Spotify Camp Nou, the midfielder had to make an early exit from the proceedings. Sergio has featured in all but two of Barça's 20 league games so far this season, as well nine games in other competitions."

Sergio Busquets yet to decide his Barcelona future

Xavi has insisted that he wants Sergio Busquets to stay at Barcelona for another season. He believes the Spaniard is a vital part of his team on and off the pitch.

Speaking to the media last week, Xavi said:

"The decision will be his. We are waiting. He is a very important person for the club, both on and off the field. He has earned the fact that he can decide his future. I will be delighted if he stayed for another year."

However, Busquets has insisted that he has made no decision on his future. In January, he said ahead of the Supercopa de España:

"I have not decided anything. The important thing is the present. We are very focused on tomorrow's final. I wouldn't say it at a press conference either. A final is played tomorrow. I put the final before my future."

MLS side Inter Miami and Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr are reportedly keeping tabs on Busquets.

