Barcelona midfielder set to turn down MLS switch with LA Galaxy: Reports

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto is reportedly set to reject LA Galaxy and a move to the MLS.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move away from Barcelona with his future at the LaLiga side uncertain.

According to SPORT, the midfielder's contract talks with the Catalan giants have stalled and he is set to depart this summer.

But this will not be a move to LA Galaxy, with Diario AS reporting that the Spaniard is set to turn down the offer to play in the MLS.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz (ROBERTO): Sergi Roberto ruled out MLS as his destination despite having offers from several clubs.



• The footballer wants to continue in Europe with several clubs interested in case if agreement with Barcelona will not be reached.

#FCB



Via (🟢): (ROBERTO): Sergi Roberto ruled out MLS as his destination despite having offers from several clubs.• The footballer wants to continue in Europe with several clubs interested in case if agreement with Barcelona will not be reached.Via (🟢): @Luis_F_Rojo [marca] 🔄 (ROBERTO): Sergi Roberto ruled out MLS as his destination despite having offers from several clubs.• The footballer wants to continue in Europe with several clubs interested in case if agreement with Barcelona will not be reached.#FCB 🇪🇸Via (🟢): @Luis_F_Rojo [marca] https://t.co/kZOQlFYkFe

The Los Angeles-based outfit have been on the lookout for reinforcements to their squad as they look to put up a challenge in the Western Conference. They currently sit second but Greg Varney is targeting incoming to boost his team.

Roberto could be set to join Premier League side Arsenal instead.

The Daily Cannon has suggested that he could make the move to the Emirates Stadium but there will be concerns over the player's fitness.

Injuries have hampered the latter part of Roberto's career, with the Spain international having missed 37 games last season.

Nevertheless, LA Galaxy will be kicking themselves on missing out on bringing such a high-profile name to the MLS.

Similar midfielders to Barcelona's Sergi Roberto LA Galaxy could target

Who could LA Galaxy persuade to join the MLS franchise

There are a fair few veteran midfielders that could become possibilities for Varney following reports that Barcelona's Roberto is set to reject their advances.

One player whose future is uncertain is Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic.

The 33-year-old defensive midfielder has a lot of experience and could be hugely beneficial to LA Galaxy in bringing balance to their squad.

He is yet to agree a new deal at Old Trafford with his contract expiring in 2023. Manchester United could cash in on the Serbian given that they themselves are looking at midfield targets.

The Serbian nearly moved to MLS franchise Chicago Fire in 2020 so there is an opportunity of luring the veteran.

Transfer News @TransfersLlVE Nemanja Matic is in talks to sign for MLS side Chicago Fire and could depart Manchester United this month. Nemanja Matic is in talks to sign for MLS side Chicago Fire and could depart Manchester United this month. https://t.co/fyN5app9X8

Another name is PSG midfielder Giorginio Wijnaldum, who has fallen down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes.

He has most recently been linked with a move to Aston Villa, but if LA Galaxy were to challenge the Premier League side for his signature, they could be able to persuade the Dutchman the chance to play a star role in the MLS.

Arsenal's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny is also coming to the end of his deal at the Emirates and could be an interesting option for Varney to consider.

His experience having been at the Gunners for three years could see him flourish in the MLS.

Edited by Alan John