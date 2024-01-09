Barcelona midfielder wanted by Jose Mourinho at Roma if on-loan star decides to leave Stadio Olimpico: Reports

According to La Reppublica, Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu is on Jose Mourinho's radar and a deal could be in the making if Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Renato Sanches leaves the Italian club in January.

Sanches, on loan from PSG, has failed to impress during the initial months of his loan spell. The 26-year-old has made nine appearances across competitions, scoring just once.

Although his current loan deal runs until the end of the season, a premature exit could be on the cards for the Portuguese. In that case, Mourinho might shift his attention towards Romeu.

Romeu joined Barca from Girona in the summer for a reported €8 million fee. After a good start to his life at the club, Romeu has fallen down on the pecking order and has found it hard to get regular game time. The 32-year-old has made 20 appearances across competitions, starting 14 of those matches. He has amassed a total game time of 1,040 minutes this term.

Romeu could contemplate a loan move until the end of the season. Roma have been tipped as a potential destination for the Barcelona midfielder in that case.

Jose Mourinho's team have struggled to find their feet in Serie A this season. They are languishing in the eighth spot with 29 points from 19 matches this term.

Joao Felix is not in Barcelona manager Xavi's plans for next season - Reports

According to El Chiringuito, Joao Felix is not in Barcelona manager Xavi's plans for next season. The report also cast doubts over Barca potentially making the €40 million-rated attacker's move to Camp Nou permanent.

Felix enjoyed a bright start to his life at the Catalan club since completing a loan move from Atletico Madrid on the deadline day of the summer transfer window. However, his form has dipped and inconsistency has been a prevalent issue for Felix.

These factors have reportedly caused doubts over Xavi's notions of making the transfer permanent. Felix, 24, has so far scored six goals and has provided three assists in 22 appearances for La Blaugrana.