Barcelona missed golden chance to sign Argentina star who impressed at 2022 FIFA World Cup despite Lionel Messi’s recommendation: Reports

According to El Nacional, Lionel Messi and his father and agent, Jorge Messi, recommended that Barcelona should sign Argentinian forward Julian Alvarez in the past.

The recommendation was made to the club's last two presidents, Josep Maria Bartomeu and Joan Laporta. However, the club hierarchy decided against a move for the 22-year-old and instead chose to bring in Memphis Depay at no cost.

At the time, Julian Alvarez was a promising young player who had already gained recognition for his goals and strong performances at River Plate. He had a reasonable price tag of around €20 million, but Barca's board chose not to sign him.

They instead opted for the more experienced Depay, who had previously demonstrated his ability in Europe. However, Depay has not performed as expected and isn't a part of Xavi Hernandez's plans, causing speculation that Barca may try to sell him this month.

Laporta ignored Lionel Messi's recommendation and did not pursue Alvarez's signature. Alvarez eventually signed for Manchester City for around €20 million and has demonstrated his potential in Pep Guardiola's side.

Although Alvarez is still adjusting to life at his new club, he is already impressing with his abilities and has received praise from Guardiola. However, his playing time at City has been limited due to the presence of star player Erling Braut Haaland.

Looking back, it is clear that Barcelona made a mistake in not listening to Messi's recommendation. Alvarez played an important role in Argentina's World Cup triumph, scoring four goals in the competition.

Barcelona could not retain Lionel Messi: Joan Laporta

Barcelona made a strong effort to retain Lionel Messi as his contract was set to expire in 2021, but the club's financial struggles made it impossible to extend his stay. Despite Barca's best efforts, Messi ultimately left the club to join Paris Saint-Germain in France.

Laporta has said that he made the best decision for the club at the time, as not doing so could have resulted in "financial ruin" for Barca. Speaking to reporters about Lionel Messi (via GOAL), the Blaugrana president stated:

"I had to put Barca ahead of the best player in the history of football. In those moments of financial ruin I could not retain him. I think it was the best for the club. Right now he is a PSG player and I prefer not to talk about him."

"We are focused on Barca. Leo will always be part of our shield and I would like him to have a different ending than he did. There are several options, but it would be wrong if I said them. We have a relationship."

