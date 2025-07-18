Barcelona monitoring 18-year-old Brazilian winger named after Argentina hero: Reports

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Fluminense forward Riquelme Filipe, according to Mundo Deportivo. Named after Argentina legend and former Catalans midfielder Juan Roman Riquelme, the 18-year-old has already caught the eye with his efforts this season.

Riquelme Filipe can operate across the frontline, and has appeared 17 times for the senior team so far. The Brazilian winger has an eye for the goal, but also has the ability to churn out chances for his teammates.

The LaLiga champions have been monitoring the player for almost a year. Barcelona sporting director Deco is apparently a huge fan of the player and believes he can be a hit at Camp Nou.

The Catalans remain on the hunt for squad reinforcements this summer. While they are tracking established stars, the LaLiga champions also have an eye out for emerging talents, who suit their financial status.

Barcelona have already signed a star of the future in Roony Bardghji this summer from Copenhagen, and now have their eyes on Riquelme Filipe. The teenager broke into Fluminense's first team in January and finished with the most dribbles at the Rio Championship.

The player is under contract with the Brazilian club until 2026 for suitors outside the country. The Catalans could take a leaf out of their pursuit of Bardghji to secure a move for Riquelme Filipe this year.

Will Barcelona reinforce their attack this summer?

Nico Williams

Hansi Flick wants Barcelona to sign a new left-forward this summer, according to SPORT. The German manager is aware of the Catalans' fragile financial situation, but believes that attacking reinforcements are required ahead of the new season.

The LaLiga champions were hot on the heels of Nico Williams earlier this summer. A deal was believed to be close at one point of time before the Spaniard performed a U-turn and signed an extension with Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona also have Liverpool's Luis Diaz on their radar for the job, although prising him away from Anfield is likely to be a costly affair. The Catalans are now working to return to LaLiga's 1:1 rule, which will allow them to spend freely in the market.

Flick understands the situation and is willing to sacrifice his desire for a new right-back as a result. However, the German manager is adamant about the need for a new left-forward, especially with Ansu Fati joining AS Monaco on loan and Pau Victor's future uncertain.

