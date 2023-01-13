Barcelona monitoring Israeli midfielder ahead of potential move to sign him: Reports

Barcelona are among a host of top European clubs keeping tabs on Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder Oscar Gloukh, according to Israeli outlet ONE.

Gloukh's performances for Maccabi Tel Aviv have seen him attract interest from several clubs. Barcelona are said to be among the teams impressed with what the midfielder has to offer.

According to the aforementioned source, the La Liga giants have been monitoring the 18-year-old since the start of the season. They even reportedly sent scouts to watch two of his recent matches.

ONE @ONE_CO_IL בקרוב בבמה המרכזית? נציגים של ברצלונה נכחו בארץ וצפו באוסקר גלוך בקרוב בבמה המרכזית? נציגים של ברצלונה נכחו בארץ וצפו באוסקר גלוך 🌟 https://t.co/Slc0znXTxo

However, apart from the Blaugrana, several other clubs in Europe have been alerted to Gloukh's talent. Many teams in Spain, especially those who operate with a No. 10 in their system, are said to be monitoring him.

Dutch Eredivisie giants Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord have been credited with an interest in the teenager as well. He also has admirers in France in the shape of Marseille and AS Monaco.

Borussia and Borussia Dortmund, who are both known for developing young players, are reportedly in the mix too. In England, Tottenham Hotspur are claimed to have taken note of Gloukh's potential.

Meanwhile, Besiktas recently made an attempt to beat the likes of Barcelona to the Israeli midfielder's signature. They reportedly approached Maccabi Tel Aviv with a €7 million bid for the player, while offering a tempting salary.

However, the Israeli Premier League side were quick to turn down the Black Eagles' proposal. Both the player and the club are determined to finish the season together before making a decision about his future.

R.D. Football Scout @RdScouting So far this season, in the Israeli Premier League, the 18-year-old has been in the top 10 at direct involvement — 4G/6A in 15 games.



And, all of the relevant Israel NTs need him: U20 in the WC, U21 in the Euro, and the senior NT.



Here’s his first-ever goal for the NT of Israel. So far this season, in the Israeli Premier League, the 18-year-old has been in the top 10 at direct involvement — 4G/6A in 15 games.And, all of the relevant Israel NTs need him: U20 in the WC, U21 in the Euro, and the senior NT.Here’s his first-ever goal for the NT of Israel. https://t.co/UotXqfzfYC

Gloukh recently put pen to paper on a new deal with Maccabi Tel Aviv that saw him commit his future to the club until 2025. He, though, could soon be on the move, with the likes of Barcelona interested in him.

Could Gloukh join Barcelona in the summer?

Many of Gloukh's suitors are seemingly prepared to meet Maccabi Tel Aviv's financial requirements. The player's next destination will thus boil down to what he and his family want.

As per ONE, Gloukh is mainly considering a club that is known for developing players while preferring to use a No. 10 in their system. He also wants his next team to offer him a clear pathway to the senior team and regular playing time.

Clubs like Ajax and Borussia Dortmund could thus prove to be the ideal destination for the attacking midfielder. He, though, is expected to make a decision regarding his future along with his father Maxim Gloukh and agent Shahar Greenberg soon.

