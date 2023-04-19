Barcelona monitoring situation of Premier League star wanted by Liverpool valued at €45m - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on signing Matheus Nunes in the summer. The Portuguese star is also a target for Liverpool, and the Reds have already made inquiries about Nunes.

As per a report in SPORT, Nunes has attracted the attention of Barcelona as they continue their hunt for a midfielder. The Catalan side are confident of adding players in the summer despite La Liga forcing them to reduce their wage bill first before getting fresh faces.

However, they will not have a free run at Nunes, as Liverpool have already shown interest. The Reds were interested in the midfielder last summer, but failed to make a move and he joined Wolverhampton.

Jurgen Klopp's side were interested in January, but the midfielder had already played for two clubs and thus could not play for a third club this summer. Reports suggest Wolves will accept €45 million for him - a year after signing him.

Liverpool already working to sign Barcelona target, says Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano spoke about Nunes earlier this season and claimed that Liverpool are showing strong interest in the Portuguese star.

Romano said about the Barcelona target on his YouTube channel:

"I can confirm, as I already said a few weeks ago, there is strong interest from Liverpool in signing Nunes in the summer. Liverpool's top target is Jude Bellingham, and this isn't going to change as Liverpool are still in the race, and Jurgen Klopp is really pushing for him."

"But Liverpool will be in a race with Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid for Bellingham, so let's see what happens."

He added:

"Nunes isn't just an alternative, he'll be one more midfielder in the sense that Liverpool will probably lose Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on a free and, from what I'm told, Naby Keita has a good chance of leaving Liverpool this summer."

"This is why Nunes could be a serious option for Liverpool. I'm told that a potential move to Liverpool was already discussed with the player last summer, before he joined Wolves, so keep an eye on this possibility."

Barcelona are looking for a Sergio Busquets replacement as he is heading towards the end of his contract.

