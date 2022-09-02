Barcelona in negotiations to sign ex-Real Madrid attacker before transfer deadline: Reports

Barcelona look set to cause a stir in the final hours of the transfer market as they have been linked with former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. This is according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish forward has featured for Chelsea, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, and most importantly Real Madrid; where he came through the youth ranks.

Morata is currently considered a possible option for the Blaugrana. With the sale of Gabonese striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang imminent, Xavi is reportedly in need of another striker to provide cover for Robert Lewandowski.

However, Morata’s Real Madrid history could make his potential signing difficult for the fans to digest. Also, it will only be after the proposed signing is completed that a full picture of the reaction from the Blaugrana support can be seen.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly hoping to reach an agreement that would see Antoine Griezmann remain with Los Rojiblancos and Morata go to Camp Nou. The highly publicized €40 million buy option in the French forward’s contract is likely to be struck out as part of the deal.

It remains to be seen if the deal will go through or if Morata will make the move to the arch rivals of the club he grew up in. Nevertheless, with the transfer window soon to close, all the details will have to be resolved urgently.

Barcelona will hope to secure Griezeman’s exit and strengthen their squad before the window closes. They will hope to challenge Real Madrid for all the honors this campaign.

Despite their financial situation, the Blaugrana have been active in the transfer window and will look to end their market runs on a high. Along with Lewandowski, they have signed the likes of Franck Kessie, Jules Kounde and Raphinha while also re-signing Ousmane Dembele.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are prepared to fight for the La Liga title

The two La Liga giants look set to battle it out for dominance this campaign, with the duo poised for success this season. Los Blancos began the season as the defending league and European champions, and Carlo Ancelotti will hope to keep his team performing at a similar level.

Real Madrid have continued their new campaign in the same vein that they ended the previous one with Karim Benzema scoring the goals and the team looking invincible. While Los Blancos have lost Casemiro and only recruited lightly, the core of the team that performed last season remains intact. Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger are the only arrivals in the Spanish capital.

Barcelona have endured a rough period financially over the last couple of years, but seem to have gotten their mojo back. The Blaugrana have been active in the transfer market and have added class to the side that finished second in La Liga last year.

Both teams still have a lot of games ahead of them. With both sides still unbeaten, it looks like the race between them will be an interesting one.

