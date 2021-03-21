Barcelona News Roundup: Barca agree pre-contract deal for Premier League midfielder, Blaugrana interested in cut-price deal for Arsenal star and more - 21 March 2021

Barcelona seem to have wrapped up their first signing new president Joan Laporta and it's quite a big one.

Barcelona take on Real Sociedad tonight as they look to stay within touching distance of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid. The Catalans are focused on winning a domestic double and the club are also preparing ahead of what could be a hectic summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 21 March 2021.

Hristo Stoichkov says Cruyff would have preferred Mbappe over Haaland

Hristo Stoichkov of Barcelona and Adilson of Sao Paulo

Barcelona legend Hristo Stoichkov has opined that Johan Cruyff would have preferred Kylian Mbappe over Erling Haaland, as per Goal. Barcelona have been linked with both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe but it doesn't look like they have the funds needed to pull off either signing.

While talking about the areas that Barcelona need to strengthen in the summer, Stoichkov said that the club could use a striker in addition to a left-back. He said:

“I think that with Barcelona’s system, Haaland can be more effective. But if the coach were Johan Cruyff, I already can tell you that I would sign Mbappe first.”

He added,

“He would play without a number nine and he would play with Ousmane Dembele, Mbappe and Messi organising"

Alexandre Lacazette's £15 million price tag appeals to Barcelona

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is tipped to leave the Emirates in the summer. Barcelona have been in the market for a backup striker. They have been short-staffed in the striking department following the departure of Luis Suarez.

According to Sport.fr, Arsenal have offered Lacazette to Barcelona for a low-cost deal worth £15 million. Given their precarious financial condition, this is a deal that appeals to Barcelona. Lacazette has only started two Premier League matches for Arsenal since January and is looking for a way out.

Alex Lacazette in the big games for Arsenal:



•3 goals & 2 assists vs Spurs

•3 goals & 2 assists vs Liverpool

•1 goal & 3 assists vs United

•2 goals vs City

•2 goals vs Chelsea

•4 goals in quarter-finals

•4 goals & 2 assist in semi-finals pic.twitter.com/714inAu4zC — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) March 16, 2021

Georginio Wijnalum has pre-contract agreement with Barcelona

Sheffield United v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has been linked with a move to Barcelona for a while now. He will be out of contract at Liverpool this summer and has now entered into a pre-contract agreement with Barcelona, according to The Sunday Times via Marca.

Barcelona are short on funds right now and are looking into the free agent market this summer. In addition to Georginio Wijnaldum, Eric Garcia is also tipped to arrive at the Camp Nou on a free.

🚨 Gini Wijnaldum has not made his future intentions known to Liverpool and the club are unaware of any deal with Barcelona. However, it has been stressed that the Oranje midfielder is under no obligation to tell his current employers at this stage. #awlfc [liverpool echo] pic.twitter.com/GStpHS5fAu — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) March 21, 2021