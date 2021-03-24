Barcelona News Roundup: Barca agree terms with €20 million-rated defender, Top transfer target Wijnaldum responds to rumours and more - 24 March 2021

Barcelona have now reached a full agreement over contract terms for their first signing of the summer.

Barcelona have fought their way back into the La Liga title race after initially struggling to settle down under new manager Ronald Koeman. Joan Laporta has been elected president of the club and they are preparing ahead of what could be a hectic summer transfer window.

Barcelona willing to accept £35 million for Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho looks set to be written off as one of the biggest transfer flops in Barcelona's history. Coutinho was signed from Liverpool in 2018 for a club-record fee of £142 million. The club viewed him as the ideal candidate to replace Andres Iniesta but after impressing in his initial months, he has been able to offer nothing of note.

According to Daily Star, Barcelona are willing to accept £35 million for Coutinho this summer. They will suffer a loss in excess of £100 million if they do that, but in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the best option for Barcelona is to cash in on the players who have been deemed surplus to requirements.

Georginio Wijnaldum dismisses transfer rumours

Several reports from earlier this week had claimed that Wijnaldum had agreed to join Barcelona. The Liverpool midfielder has entered the final months of his contract and is unlikely to sign an extension.

Georginio Wijnaldum has now responded to rumours linking him with Barcelona by saying he knows nothing yet. He told Dutch TV channel NOS.(as relayed by Marca):

"You will always talk about those things and about my future. But as I have said on other occasions, I have no news yet.

"When there is news, I will talk about it, but there is no news. Now, I am here to talk about the games against Turkey, Latvia and Gibraltar."

Barcelona reach full agreement with Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia's contract with Manchester City will run out this summer and he has refused to sign an extension. He has been linked with a return to Barcelona and now, as per Sport, there's full agreement over contract terms with Eric Garcia.

The deal is all set to be finalized over the coming weeks. However, they won't officially announce the signing until the end of the season. Eric Garcia will sign a 5-year contract with Blaugrana.

