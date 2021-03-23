Barcelona News Roundup: Barca to battle Manchester United for Atletico Madrid star, Blaugrana receive major boost in David Alaba pursuit and more - 23 March 2021

Barcelona have entered the race to sign one of Atletico Madrid's finest players.

Barcelona thrashed Real Sociedad by six goals to one this past weekend to stay within touching distance of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid. The Catalans are focused on winning a domestic double and the club are also preparing ahead of what could be a hectic summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 23 March 2021.

Erling Haaland dismisses transfer rumours

Erling Haaland is one of the most sought-after players in the world right now. The youngster has been extremely prolific in front of goal for Borussia Dortmund and several European giants are reportedly queueing up to start a bidding war this summer.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been extensively linked with Haaland. However, the young striker has said that he is not paying attention to those rumours right now as he is only focused on his current commitment to Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland was asked about all the speculation around his future after he joined the Norwegian national team for the World Cup qualifiers at a press conference and he replied:

“I still have three years of contract [at Dortmund]. I am not worried about that.”

49 goals in 49 games for Borussia Dortmund

20 goals in 14 Champions League games

29 goals in 27 games for FC Red Bull Salzburg

6 goals in 4 UEFA Nations League games



Erling Haaland was born to score goals ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/jnrmpTWc4n — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 20, 2021

David Alaba narrows down list of potential destinations to Real Madrid and Barcelona

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba will become a free agent this summer. Though the Bavarians were interested in extending his contract, they were not willing to match his demands and decided not to pursue it any further.

In addition to Real Madrid and Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have also registered an interest in signing the Austrian international. However, as per Sky in Germany, David Alaba has now decided that he will only join one of the La Liga giants - Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Alaba's agent Pini Zahavi is close friends with newly elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta. Some reports have suggested that Alaba already has a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid but we can't be sure about the veracity of those reports.

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has cut his list of potential destinations this summer down to La Liga rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid - despite interest from the Premier League — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 23, 2021

Barcelona to battle Manchester United for Saul Niguez

Saul Niguez is likely to be deemed surplus to requirements at Atletico Madrid after this season. Several reports have now linked him with a potential exit this summer. Manchester United are one of the sides that have been linked with the Spaniard for a while now.

Barcelona are in need of a new holding midfielder to take over from Sergio Busquets and they have identified Saul Niguez as a candidate to take over from him. They will battle Manchester United to sign the 26-year-old who is valued at €50 million by the Rojiblancos, according to El Gol Digital.