Barcelona News Roundup: Barca enquire about 26-year-old Liverpool midfielder, Blaugrana interested in Wolves forward - 15 April 2021

Barcelona have enquired about a Liverpool midfielder and it's not Georginio Wijnaldum.

Barcelona's hopes of going top of the La Liga table were dented as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid in El Clasico this past weekend. The players will try to put it behind them as soon as they can in order to make one final push for the league title.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 15 April 2021.

Erling Haaland's €35 million wage demand could be too high for Barcelona and Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final 1: Leg Two

Several European giants, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, have lined up to secure the services of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. However, as time passes by, it is becoming more and more apparent that financing a move for the Norwegian striker could prove to be tricky.

According to Goal, Erling Haaland wants €35 million a year in annual wages. His wage demands are way too high for the Spanish giants and they could be priced out of a deal for the 20-year-old.

Erling Haaland's representatives, agent Mino Raiola and father Alf-Inge Haaland, recently made trips around Europe meeting the representatives of various top clubs to inform them of their demands.

Barcelona interested in Rafa Mir

Real Valladolid CF v SD Huesca - La Liga Santander

According to MARCA, Barcelona are interested in signing 23-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Rafa Mir. The youngster had spent some time in Barcelona's youth system during his formative years before breaking into the professional circuit at Valencia.

He subsequently joined Wolves in 2018 but has spent all three seasons on loan. He is currently at La Liga club Huesca on loan for the season and has impressed by scoring 15 goals and providing an assist from 31 appearances so far.

Rafa Mir would provide a cheap option for Barcelona and they are expected to find an upgrade on Martin Braithwaite.

Barcelona among clubs who have enquired about Naby Keita

Real Madrid v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One

According to Anfield Central, Barcelona have sounded out the possibility of signing Naby Keita from Liverpool. Keita joined Liverpool after enjoying a couple of good seasons at RB Leipzig but has not hit his stride just yet in England.

He has failed to establish himself in the Premier League and Liverpool are now open to the idea of selling him. In addition to Barcelona, Leicester City and Keita's former club RB Leipzig have both registered an interest in the player.

Barcelona are keen to find a replacement for the ageing Sergio Busquets and despite Keita's struggles, he is a good option for the Catalans as a replacement for the Spaniard as he has proven his quality at the highest level and would be available for around £35 million.

🗣 Jurgen Klopp on Naby Keita's 42nd minute substitution against Real Madrid: "We spoke yesterday and everything is OK. I explained the decision and he accepted it."



Does his future lie with Liverpool? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WKgs4llLfI — Goal (@goal) April 9, 2021