Barcelona News Roundup: Barca squad against signing Premier League star, Tottenham Hotspur monitoring Blaugrana midfielder and more - 10 April 2021

Barcelona will take on Real Madrid tonight in one of the most high-stakes El Clasicos of all time. The Catalans could draw level with league leaders Atletico Madrid with a win against their bitter rivals. Meanwhile, Joan Laporta and co. are preparing ahead of what is expected to be a hectic summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 10 April 2021.

Ronald Koeman talks Frenkie De Jong and Ousmane Dembele ahead of El Clasico

Frenkie De Jong has played as part of the defensive line in recent games

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman spoke to the press on Friday and addressed several topics. Koeman shared his thoughts on where Frenkie De Jong would play and also spoke about Lionel Messi.

De Jong was recently deployed as a defender and when asked about his potential role in the Clasico, Koeman said:

"The good thing about Frenkie is that he can play different positions. He has so much value when he plays as a defender because with the ball we can come out better. He’s shown as well that he can cause damage in the opponents’ half. We’ll chat tomorrow but he’s a player that I know I can put in various positions."

On Ousmane Dembele, he said:

"He’s a player with a lot of quality, he’s very fast, he can play with both feet, he plays high up the pitch. For us of course he’s important and the important players need to be ready tomorrow."

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are monitoring Philippe Coutinho

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga Santander

Barcelona are expected to offload midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer. Coutinho is viewed as one of Barcelona's biggest transfer flops. The Brazilian is currently injured and according to Transfer Market Web, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are keeping tabs on Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho performed well while on loan at Bayern Munich and played a role in their continental treble triumph. Barcelona are expected to offload Coutinho for a sum in the ballpark of €35 million.

Barcelona squad tell Ronald Koeman to not sign Georginio Wijnaldum

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Barcelona dressing room does not want Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum signed in the summer. Ronald Koeman has been interested in signing Wijnaldum since last summer.

Wijnaldum is all set to become a free agent this summer and Koeman is keen to reunite with both Wijnaldum and Depay, both of whom he has coached during his time as the manager of the Dutch international side.

The report adds that the dressing room would prefer the club to sign Neymar over both Wijnaldum and Depay.

