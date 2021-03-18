Barcelona News Roundup: Joan Laporta to offer sensational new contract to Lionel Messi, Ronald Koeman wants to sell Barca defender this summer and more - 18 March 2021

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is looking to do everything in his power to make sure Lionel Messi stays put.

Barcelona have a new president in place and they can finally start working on the transfer front again. The club is in heavy debt but Laporta and co. are preparing ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window where we could see a lot of outgoings and a few incomings as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 18 March 2021.

Jamie Carragher says Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane have missed the opportunity to join Barcelona

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Renowned Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher believes that Premier League stars Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane have 'missed the boat' as far as big-money transfers are concerned. He claims that Real Madrid and Barcelona will no longer be interested in shelling out a sum in excess of €100 million in order to secure their services.

Salah is currently contracted to Liverpool until 2023 and Tottenham Hotspur have tied Harry Kane to a new deal that runs until 2024. This puts both Liverpool and Spurs in good bargaining positions and the La Liga giants won't be willing to pay hefty amounts to sign the duo as Salah and Kane are now 28 and 27-years-old respectively.

Speaking on Robbie Fowler’s podcast, Carragher said:

“I think he'll (Salah) be there for the next few years. I think he's in a similar position to Harry Kane.

Advertisement

“I think they've probably missed the boat if they ever did want to go; whether that is to Real Madrid or Barcelona. Whether it's Harry Kane going to Manchester United or Man City.

“For both of those players, I think you're talking £120m-plus, maybe more, and I just don't think anyone will spend that much on players of that age now.”

Mohamed Salah has 'missed the boat' for a big-money move to Spain, says Jamie Carragher https://t.co/01ofe27mrR — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 16, 2021

Ronald Koeman edging Junior Firpo out

FC Barcelona v C.A. Osasuna - La Liga Santander

Advertisement

Junior Firpo is one of several Barcelona players who are almost certain to depart the Camp Nou this summer, according to Sport. The 24-year-old left-back has hardly featured for Barcelona this season and has started just two games in La Liga this term.

It is claimed that Firpo does not feature in Ronald Koeman's plans and that the Barcelona manager is keen to offload him in the summer. They have slapped a €20 million price tag on the player and several Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing him.

Joan Laporta wants to offer Lionel Messi a 'life contract'

Joan Laporta and Lionel Messi

New Barcelona president Joan Laporta is working to prepare a 'life contract' for Lionel Messi. According to El Confidencial, the 'life contract' will require Lionel Messi to take a pay cut but the club are hoping that the Argentine will understand the need for it.

The report adds that Barcelona want Messi to take a 30% wage cut but in return for that concession, they will offer him a role at the club after his retirement. This could be an ambassadorial role or even a coaching position, according to the report.

Laporta has already promised that he will do all it takes to keep Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Advertisement

“We will try everything because he is the best player in history and forgive me for saying this to you in front of everyone here, but you know how much I love you and how much we want you to stay.”

❝I love you, and Barça also loves you.❞

— Joan Laporta's message to Leo #Messi pic.twitter.com/PZUOhgt5c9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 17, 2021