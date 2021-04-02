Barcelona News Roundup: Joan Laporta ready to meet Erling Haaland's demands, Barca reconsidering move for Wijnaldum and more - 2 April 2021

Despite their financial struggles, Barcelona are positive they can sign Erling Haaland.

There has been an air of positivity at Barcelona ever since Joan Laporta was elected club president. The Catalans have fought their way back into the La Liga title race and the club's top brass are working relentlessly behind the scenes ahead of what is expected to be a hectic summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 2 April 2021.

Barcelona considering Harry Kane as Erling Haaland alternative

Albania v England - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

According to Sport, in the event that a move for Erling Haaland does not work out, Barcelona will look to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Barcelona will face stiff competition in their quest to secure Erling Haaland's services and as such, they want to be ready with a backup plan.

Harry Kane has been silent about his plans for the future and will only make a decision at the end of the season. He might finally leave Spurs as the team seems to be regressing under Jose Mourinho.

Barcelona are considering Tottenham's Harry Kane as another option to Erling Haaland. Spurs seem to have a commitment to Kane to facilitate an exit this summe. [sport] pic.twitter.com/0sm5AHL4OT — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 2, 2021

Advertisement

Barcelona considering promoting Moriba instead of signing Wijnaldum

C.A. Osasuna v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Due to their financial issues, Barcelona are reconsidering signing Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer. The Liverpool midfielder's current contract expires in the summer and he will become a free agent. Barcelona have been heavily linked with him.

However, according to Sky Sports, Barcelona are considering promoting youth star Ilaix Moriba to the senior side instead of signing Wijnaldum. Wijnaldum has reportedly been waiting for Joan Laporta to be done with his comprehensive audit to see if they will make an offer.

Moriba made his first-team debut for the Catalans in January and the box-to-box midfielder has been impressive so far. Liverpool remain keen to keep Wijnaldum at the club and their contract offer is reportedly still on the table.

Advertisement

📰 [Sky Sports🥇] | FC Barcelona are considering making youth star Ilaix Moriba an important first-team player next season instead of signing Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum pic.twitter.com/5regpYYrMI — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) April 2, 2021

Joan Laporta makes it clear that Barcelona will meet Erling Haaland's demands

1. FC Koeln v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Erling Haaland's father Alf Inge was accompanied by the player's agent Mino Raiola as the duo touched down in Barcelona yesterday to discuss a potential move in the summer. As per Marca, Joan Laporta has made it clear to Raiola that the club is willing to meet the player's demands.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is reportedly Joan Laporta's top priority in the summer transfer window and is one of the things the club wants to do to persuade Lionel Messi to stay put beyond the end of the season.

However, signing Haaland will not be so easy as several European giants are interested in him. After meeting with Barcelona's top brass, Mino Raiola and Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge Haaland went to meet Real Madrid as well and it has been claimed that they will meet other clubs as well.