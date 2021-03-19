Barcelona News Roundup: Laporta's six-player summer transfer wishlist revealed, Barca management says Erling Haaland signing is possible and more - 19 March 2021

Barcelona may be cash-strapped at the moment but they are determined to find a way to still make some big signings in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona are still well and truly in the hunt for the La Liga title. After several bouts of drama, the club is now steadily finding its feet under new manager Ronald Koeman. With Joan Laporta elected as the new president, the club can go back to planning ahead of the summer transfer window as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 19 March 2021.

Jordi Alba discusses chances of Barcelona winning a double

Real Betis v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Barcelona secured a dramatic comeback victory against Sevilla to book a place in the final of the Copa Del Rey. Their resurgent form has landed them back in the La Liga title race as well and now one of the club's veterans, Jordi Alba, has discussed the chances of the Catalans winning a double this season.

Alba said (as relayed by Barca Blaugranes):

“It’s true. The team has grown a lot. We’re in the final of the Copa after a great comeback and in La Liga we’re there. We were a lot of points off the top and by playing well and winning games we’ve got a lot closer, but now come the demanding games, like on Sunday at Anoeta. We have to keep moving forward to fight for such an even league. The double? Obviously we’re not giving up on anything.”

Alba added that the dressing room is united and that the mix of veterans and young players makes it a great environment.

“Yes, the dressing room has always been united and I think the mix of veterans and young players that we have in the squad is really good, there’s a really good dressing room.

“At the end of the day, you live with all the players and staff that form the day-to-day and it is essential to get on well. We’re in a good moment of form, results are coming and the atmosphere is good. That’s the most important thing to achieve your objectives.”

Barcelona management says Erling Haaland signing is possible

Borussia Dortmund v Zenit St. Petersburg: Group F - UEFA Champions League

One of the most high-profile players that Barcelona have been linked with is Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. Haaland is hot property in Europe right now and there are several European giants who have registered an interest in the youngster who has been scoring goals for fun.

The former interim president of Barcelona, Carlos Tusquets, who assumed office following the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu, has now said that if certain arrangements can be made, signing Erling Haaland is still possible despite the financial condition that Barcelona find themselves in.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Tusquets said:

“If the appropriate measures are taken financially, it will be possible to make a signing like that of Haaland or any player the club wants."

Tusquets believes that reducing player wages will be a big step towards making new signings.

“Other functions that the club should perform would be to sell players, rejuvenate the squad and carry out Barça Corporate operations.”

Erling Haaland in the Bundesliga & Champions League this season:



👕 26 appearances

⚽️ 29 goals

🅰️ 5 assists



Absolutely ridiculous. 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/cBJq0ZRljI — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 15, 2021

Joan Laporta has six names on his summer transfer wishlist

Joan Laporte

According to AS (via Sport Witness), Joan Laporta has started preparing ahead of the summer transfer window and has already whipped up a list of six names that the club will look to make moves for. The players on Laporta's wishlist are: Erling Haaland, Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia, David Alaba and Georginio Wijnaldum.

However, the Barcelona president will need current players to take a wage cut in order to make moves in the summer transfer window. All players on Laporta's wishlist excluding Erling Haaland will most probably be free agents this summer.

🔵🔴 Joan Laporta, the new president of FC Barcelona pic.twitter.com/74e0RJlfuO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 17, 2021