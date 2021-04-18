Barcelona News Roundup: Lionel Messi awaiting formal contract offer, Premier League midfielder wants Barca move and more - 18 April 2021

Lionel Messi is still waiting for Barcelona to make a formal contract offer but there are suggestions that he might not get his way as far as certain demands are concerned.

Barcelona thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 to lift the Copa Del Rey last night. Lionel Messi bagged a brace while Frenkie De Jong and Antoine Griezmann scored one apiece. Things are looking up for the Catalans after months of desperation and the club is also actively preparing ahead of the summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 18 April 2021.

Ronald Koeman says Copa Del Rey win was well deserved

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was a happy man as his side earned their first piece of silverware under his tutelage in what has been a rollercoaster season. Koeman lavished praise on his team's mentality and vowed to fight until the last day for the La Liga title.

Speaking to the press after the win, Koeman said (via Marca):

“It’s a fantastic feeling. Getting to the final was difficult, with those extra-time games.

“We’re very happy and we deserved to win at least one trophy this season. The club deserves it. It’s a really important trophy for the club in a year of change. The team always had faith in winning something. It’s a happy day for all Barcelona fans. It’s a deserved success.”

Koeman added:

“We’ve made changes to the team this season, but the players have bought into it. I want to credit the team’s attitude, especially in the Copa, where we’ve suffered a lot.

“We were hungry. Now we have one trophy in the bag and we’re going to go for a second. We will fight for LaLiga until the last day.”

Georginio Wijnaldum has told friends he sees himself at Barcelona next season

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum's contract expires in the summer and he looks all set to become a free agent. Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is an admirer of the Dutchman and is reportedly keen to sign him this summer.

According to The Mirror, Wijnaldum has already told his friends that he sees his future at Barcelona and not at Liverpool. Wijnaldum seems to have decided to call it a day on his successful stint at Anfield as he has not put pen to paper on a new deal with the season set to end in a few weeks.

Lionel Messi waiting for Barcelona to make contract offer

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Daily Star), Lionel Messi is yet to receive a formal contract offer from Barcelona. Messi looked set to leave the Camp Nou last summer but ended up staying as potential suitors were priced out of a deal.

Things have got better at Barcelona this season under Ronald Koeman and Messi played a big part in the Catalans winning the Copa Del Rey last night. New club president Joan Laporta has made extending Lionel Messi's contract a priority but is yet to make a formal offer to the player.

The report adds that due to Barcelona's financial condition, the president will ask Lionel Messi to take a wage cut when they eventually make an offer.

