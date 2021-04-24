Barcelona News Roundup: UEFA president issues warning to Barca over European Super League, Club interested in signing Brazilian midfielder on a free transfer and more - 24 April 2021

UEFA have issued a stern warning to Barcelona as the Catalans remain committed to the idea of the European Super League.

Barcelona registered a resounding 5-2 win over Getafe to keep themselves firmly in the hunt for the La Liga title. They are currently third in the table, trailing Atletico Madrid by five points but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the club's top brass are keeping themselves busy with preparations ahead of what's expected to be a busy summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 24 April 2021.

Juventus willing to wait till next year to sign Ousmane Dembele

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga Santander

Ousmane Dembele's Barcelona stint has been riddled with injuries. The Frenchman joined Barcelona on a big money deal from Borussia Dortmund as a like-for-like replacement for the departing Neymar Jr. in 2017. Dembele has had a decent campaign so far but he is yet to agree an extension with the club.

As such, Ousmane Dembele will become a free agent next summer. As per Sport (via TuttoJuve), the 23-year-old will be available for €50 million this summer. Dembele is reportedly not keen to extend his deal and Juventus are ready to wait a year to sign him next summer on a Bosman transfer.

Barcelona interested in Alex Teixeira

Alex Teixeira (pic cred: South China Morning Post)

Barcelona are looking to bolster their midfield and are now looking at the possibility of signing 31-year-old Brazilian midfielder Alex Teixeira, according to El Gol Digital. Teixeira most recently played for Chinese Super Club Jiangsu Suning. He left the club when his contract expired in January and is a free-agent right now.

Teixeira rose to prominence during his time at Shakhtar Donetsk where he scored 89 goals in 222 appearances before joining Jiangsu Suning in 2016 for €50 millon.

Barcelona are in a precarious financial condition and the pandemic is not making things any easier. As such, they are cautious about their transfer activity and therefore, Alex Teixeira is a cost-effective option.

UEFA issues stern warning to Barcelona as the club stays committed to European Super League

Barcelona president Joan Laporta

The European Super League fiasco could be in its final chapter right now as Barcelona and Real Madrid have become the only sides remaining. The rest of the teams have all pulled out and now the UEFA president has informed Barcelona and Real Madrid that they will not be able to participate in the Champions League if they remain committed to the idea of the European Super League.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin issued a warning to both La Liga giants in an interview. He said:

"It’s crystal clear that the clubs will have to decide if they are Super League or they are a European club. If they say we are a Super League, then they don’t play Champions League, of course ... and if they are ready to do that, they can play in their own competition.”

Ceferin also discussed potential sanctions on the clubs that were part of the project until now. He said:

“We still are waiting for legal expertise and then we will say, but everybody faces consequences for their decisions and they know that.

“For me, it’s a very different situation between the clubs that admitted their mistake and said, ‘We will leave the project.’ The others mainly know I would say that this project is dead, but they don’t want to believe it, probably.”

