Barcelona and Nike reach agreement to let new signing wear Lionel Messi’s iconic no.10 shirt after Ansu Fati exit: Reports

Barcelona and Nike have reportedly agreed for new signing Vitor Roque to take Lionel Messi's iconic No.10 shirt that was vacated by Ansu Fati this summer.

El Nacional reports that Nike pressured Barca to offload Fati and the Spaniard joined Brighton & Hove Albion on loan. This left the No.10 jersey available and there were suggestions teenage wonderkid Lamine Yamal would be handed it.

However, an agreement has been found for Roque to become the new No.10 at Camp Nou once he arrives from Brazilian outfit Athletico Parenese next summer. The Selecao youngster is joining the Blaugrana in a €40 million deal and will be given the burden of Lionel Messi's famous shirt number.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation at the Estádio Joaquim Américo Guimarães, bagging 27 goals and 11 assists in 77 games across competitions. He made his professional debut as a 16-year-old for Cruzeiro and has represented Brazil at senior level on one occasion.

Roque has earned plaudits in his homeland for his exciting performances and positive mentality. Former Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari heaped praise on him (via Football Espana):

"He experienced a Copa Libertadores final aged just 17. He has already experienced things where he was the main star. He’s a very focused, well-balanced boy who listens a lot to what we say.”

The No.10 shirt is held in high regard at Barcelona as it was worn by their iconic former Argentine Lionel Messi. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is the Blaugrana's all-time record goalscorer with 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games across competitions.

However, Roque seems to have the mentality to be a hit at Camp Nou once he joins next summer. Nike may have just found their latest superstar in the form of the Brazilian teenage sensation. He scored six goals at the U20 South American Championships, finishing as top scorer.

Barcelona advisor gives his take on Lionel Messi turning down a return to the club in favor of joining Inter Miami

Lionel Messi turned down a return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona in the summer but he decided to join MLS side Inter Miami. The Catalan giants' financial issues gave the Argentine icon doubts with many players' futures potentially cast into doubt should he have reunited with the La Liga giants.

Barca president Joan Laporta's advisor Enric Masip discussed Messi's decision not to seal a return to Camp Nou. He told SPORT:

"I think so, in the conditions that were talked about, yes. If he had been excited about coming here, an effort would have been made. In the end, everyone decides to go where they have their dreams and their life project. He gave up earning money in [Saudi] Arabia to go to the United States. He seems happy with his family."

The 36-year-old joined Inter Miami, also snubbing Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal who were offering him a record-breaking deal. He has made an immediate impact for the Herons in the MLS, bagging 11 goals and five assists in 11 games across competitions.

Messi left Barcelona in 2021 when the Catalan giants were unable to afford a new contract for their famous No.10. He recently claimed that he never wanted to leave the club.