Barcelona offer five-year deal worth €10 million per season for Italian superstar - Reports

Barcelona have offered Gianluigi Donnarumma a five-year deal worth €10 million a year as they look to sign him on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old’s contract with AC Milan expires at the end of June. Last week, the club’s technical director Paolo Maldini revealed that the custodian will not extend his stay with the Rossoneri.

Barcelona think that Donnarumma is a very good market opportunity and seriously value a possible signing.

Maldini said during an interview on the official AC Milan Twitch channel:

“He was a protagonist, a leader and often a captain. A professional must also be ready to change his shirt. It is increasingly difficult to start a career in one place and finish it there."

"We must thank those who gave so much for Milan and Gigio did it, without ever disrespecting the club. Our paths divide here and I can only wish him the best."

Barcelona willing to offer Gianluigi Donnarumma a big wage hike

Gianluigi Donnarumma is earning around €6 million a year at AC Milan, and the Italian reportedly wanted to double his wages to remain at the San Siro for the foreseeable future.

The Rossoneri were not in a position to offer that kind of money and were willing to negotiate a slightly better contract worth €7 million a year plus bonuses.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are willing to offer a bigger hike (as much as €4 million), and that is closer to what Donnarumma wants.

Negotiations will not be straightforward with Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola. However, the chance to play for Barcelona and compete with Marc-Andre ter Stegen for a first-team role could prove to be too tempting.

Barcelona are expected to sell Neto when the transfer window reopens this summer and will need another quality goalkeeper. If the Catalan giants sign Donnarumma, they will have two world-class custodians.

Still only 22, Donnarumma would be a long-term addition to Barcelona as Ter Stegen is now 29.

It remains to be seen if Donnarumma and his representatives will accept Barcelona's contractual offer.

Should Donnarumma accept the bid, he will become the club’s third free signing for the summer as they have already confirmed deals for Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia from Manchester City.

