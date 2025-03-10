Barcelona offered chance to sign 19-year-old South American striker who coincidentally shares second name with LaLiga club: Reports

Barcelona have been offered a chance to sign 19-year-old Colombian striker Neiser Villarreal from Millionarios in the summer, as per reports. The Spanish giants are in the market for a new striker to serve as the long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski and are considering several options.

Colombian giants Millionarios have handed a first-team berth to Villarreal after his emergence from their youth system. The teenager has appeared 11 times this term, providing one assist in 146 minutes of action. He has been at his prolific best for Colombia's U-20 side, scoring ten goals in 14 appearances for the national team.

A report from Spanish daily SPORT detailed that the agents of the 19-year-old forward have offered him to Hansi Flick's side for a summer switch. His contract situation with Millionarios makes it easy for him to look to move elsewhere, as he will be out of a contract at the club at the end of 2025.

Barcelona have the opportunity to pay a €3 million fee to sign the young striker in the summer or can wait until January 2026 to sign him as a free agent. The Spanish giants will be wary of interest from elsewhere in the youngster, with Watford, FC Porto, and Newcastle United among the sides keeping tabs on him.

Barcelona will be wary of sanctioning a deal for the youngster despite their interest, seeing their experience with Vitor Roque. The Brazilian striker joined the club as a highly-rated prospect in 2024 but has now returned to Brazil after failing to impress in Spain.

Barcelona star closes in on club legend in key statistic

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is closing in on club legend Ronaldinho in the club's all-time goalscoring charts. The Poland international has enjoyed a hugely successful time at the club, having signed from Bayern Munich in 2022.

Lewandowski is ranked 22nd in the all-time Barcelona goalscoring charts, with 93 goals in 133 appearances for the club. The 36-year-old has surpassed Justo Tejada and is only one goal behind Ronaldinho's tally in his time at the club. The Brazilian great needed 207 games to reach this tally for the Spanish giants.

Robert Lewandowski will be looking to reach 100 goals for the club in the coming weeks, with the 99-goal tally of Pedro Rodriguez within touching distance. The Poland captain has already scored 34 times in 38 appearances this season and is in fine form for La Blaugrana.

