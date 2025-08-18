Barcelona offered chance to sign 2018 World Cup winner as Inigo Martinez's replacement: Reports

Barcelona have been offered an opportunity to sign France international Benjamin Pavard as a replacement for Inigo Martinez this summer, as per reports. The LaLiga champions are short of a centre-back and are looking to reinforce the position this summer following Martinez's exit.

A report from SPORT (via Football Espana) has revealed that La Blaugrana have been offered a chance by intermediaries to sign the Frenchman. Pavard fits the bill of a defender who is comfortable playing in centre-back and at right-back to provide cover for two positions in the squad.

Inter Milan star Benjamin Pavard appears to have played his last game for the Serie A giants as he is considered as being surplus to requirements. He was not at the FIFA Club World Cup, Christian Chivu's first tournament in charge of the club, due to injury. He has already turned down a move to newly-promoted Saudi Pro League side Neom SC as he prefers to remain in Europe.

A defender in his prime at 29, Pavard will be a good addition to a side that has coveted him for the past two years. Barcelona may, however, not be very eager to make a move for the defender due to their financial situation with regards to player registration.

Hansi Flick's side are prepared to look inwardly to find a replacement for Martinez, who terminated his contract to join Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Gerard Martin is an option due to his being a left-footed player, and the club played with Pau Cubarsi in the position against Mallorca at the weekend.

Barcelona aiming to register veteran star for Levante clash: Reports

Barcelona are looking to register veteran goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in time for their league meeting with Levante this weekend, as per reports. The Spanish giants have yet to register the Polish shot-stopper, who signed a new deal with the club this summer.

According to SPORT, Barcelona are working on the exits of Oriol Romeu and Inaki Pena to allow them register Szczesny for the weekend. The former Juventus man was signed on a short-term deal last year but has since been re-signed, creating a need to be registered with LaLiga for this season.

La Blaugrana only managed to register Marcus Rashford and Joan Garcia for their season opener against RCD Mallorca, which they won comfortably. The quartet of Roony Bardghji, Szczesny, Gerard Martin, and Marc Bernal are all waiting for the club to find space to register them for the season.

