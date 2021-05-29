Barcelona offered chance to sign AC Milan star – Reports

Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to sign AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli. The 26-year-old was benched by manager Stefano Pioli in favor of Fikayo Tomori, and AC Milan are keen on signing the Chelsea loanee permanently.

As per Calciomercato, Alessio Romagnoli's agent, Mino Raiola, is reportedly keen on securing the Italian a move to Camp Nou this summer.

Barcelona are also in talks with Mino Raiola for Gianluigi Donnarumma as per reports.

AC Milan are looking to raise funds to sign Fikayo Tomori permanently this summer. The San Siro side have a €28 million option to buy the Chelsea loanee, but they are looking to raise funds right now. They are keen to get the same amount from Barcelona for their club captain.

Barcelona are looking to sign a defender this summer as Gerard Pique is no longer at his best. Samuel Umtiti is injured more often than not, while Clement Lenglet has also underperformed.

Barcelona have also been linked with Eric Garcia, whose contract at Manchester City expires this summer.

AC Milan legend praises Tomori

Fikayo Tomori is currently seen as the best defender at AC Milan, and Pablo Maldini was full of praise for him. Speaking about the Chelsea loanee, the AC Milan legend said:

“Fortunately, I work for a club that has an effect on players. When AC Milan call, the players always listen. Fikayo is a player with particular characteristics, pace and intensity, so we thought he could be a good reinforcement for this second half of the season. We have an option to buy for Tomori, it’s up to us to evaluate whether we activate it or not.”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 “If everyone is fit then you would expect Maguire & Stones to start together.”



🇮🇹 “The one player I’m curious about is Fikayo Tomori. I’m hearing all of these glowing reports from Maldini!”



Thomas Tuchel is not thinking about Chelsea loanees at this point as he has the Champions League final to take care of tonight. Back in February, he spoke about Fikayo Tomori, where he admitted that the Englishman has 'high potential'.

“It’s tradition in Chelsea that many players are on loan and get minutes somewhere else when they cannot make regular minutes here. This is good because it’s always the target to have players who can make it in different circumstances, who can show their qualities in different cultures and clubs.

"We will have this talk in the next weeks and months about all the guys who are on loan. But of course, I have a general impression of Tomori, which is that he has high, high potential, but I’m not into details right now. The time will come for that," Tuchel said.

