Barcelona have offered the services of 20-year-old star to Arsenal - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly offered the services of 20-year-old winger Ansu Fati to Arsenal.

Fati was once touted as Lionel Messi's successor at the Catalan club. He also received the coveted No. 10 shirt after the club legend's departure. However, his growth has stunted in recent seasons due to injury and form issues.

Fati has made 49 appearances for Xavi's side across competitions this season, starting only 13 games. The attacker has scored seven goals and has provided four assists this season.

According to The Independent, he could be on the move in the summer.

Arsenal could be a great option for Fati as the Gunners are known for nurturing young players and transforming them into world-beaters. Youth is the theme of Mikel Arteta's side, with the likes of Bukayo Saka (21), and Gabriel Martinelli (21), exceeding expectations for the north London side.

With Arsenal set to play in the UEFA Champions League next season, Fati's addition can benefit both the club and the player.

The Spaniard is contracted with Barcelona until 2027. While his estimated market value is €35 million, Barca is not expected to let the player go for less than €90 million.

Pundit urged Ilkay Gundogan to choose Barcelona over Arsenal

Manchester City ace Ilkay Gundogan is currently in the final stage of his contract, which expires this summer. While manager Pep Guardiola wants the veteran midfielder to stay, he has been linked with a move away from the club.

Barca and the Gunners are among the potential suitors for the German midfielder. Pundit Steve Nicol, however, urged Gundogan to choose the Catalan club. He told ESPN (via Daily Express):

"Why would Gundogan leave Manchester City? Why don’t you just take the year [extension]? Gundogan can go back to Germany any time he wants. That would make more sense [going to Barca] than going to Arsenal."

Nicol added:

"You’re leaving the best team to a team that you know are inferior, but you are going to play against them in the same league. If you are going to cut your ties, then I would go somewhere else. I would either go back to Germany, to Barcelona or to a club of that ilk."

Gundogan is a top-class player and is still operating at the highest level. He has scored nine goals and has provided seven assists in 49 games across competitions this season.

