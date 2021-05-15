Barcelona could offload 14 players in potential summer exodus - Reports

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are eyeing a complete squad overhaul ahead of the 2021-22 season. The club's hierarchy has been unimpressed by results in recent seasons and are looking to offload as many as 14 players this summer.

Players in danger of getting sold in this transfer window include Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho, Miralem Pjanic and Neto.

Barcelona are looking to generate funds to secure the signings of star players such as Erling Haaland and Sergio Agüero. Therefore, offloading players is a priority this summer.

🚨| Revolution in sight for Barcelona! Remodeling will be done to raise level and reduce wages. Upto 14 players will be sold/loaned/exchanged. Only half of Koeman's 'trusted' are labelled as 'untransferable' by the club. It will be a very busy summer. @ffpolo @sergisoleMD 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/srZSrSYZr7 — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) May 14, 2021

Barcelona set to have a busy summer transfer window

Barcelona are eyeing a massive summer overhaul. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

After falling short in La Liga and the Champions League this season, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is looking to take the Catalan giants into a new era.

The team is already keeping tabs on potential new arrivals at the club. The Catalan giants are looking to sign two players from Manchester City on a free transfer, namely Sergio Agüero and Eric Garcia. Apart from them, Barcelona are eyeing Erling Haaland, who appears to be Joan Laporta's top priority.

Ronald Koeman is also hopeful of bringing in fellow Dutch players Memphis Depay from Lyon and Gini Wijnaldum from Liverpool.

🚨🚨| The agreement between FC Barcelona and Sergio Agüero is almost closed. The transfer will be made official after the Champions League Final and Agüero will be Joan Laporta's first signing, barring any surprises. @EduPolo 🇦🇷✅ pic.twitter.com/zuqrCUR5b4 — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) May 15, 2021

Barcelona also have an eye on expiring club contracts. Lionel Messi's bumper deal expires at the end of the current season, while Sergi Roberto's contract runs out in 2022.

Things will dramatically change at the Nou Camp in the coming months. Barcelona are looking to make their way back to the top of the footballing food chain and win meaningful silverware for their faithful.