Barcelona open disciplinary action against first team star after he disrupts plan to register new signings: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly opened disciplinary proceedings against captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The Catalan giants find themselves in a tricky situation with the German keeper somewhat disrupting their squad registration plans.

As reported by Football Espana, the Blaugrana have instructed their legal team to look for potential sanctions for ter Stegen. It has been reported that the 33-year-old has refused to give his consent to the club to submit an injury report to La Liga.

Barcelona wanted to use the emergency injury rule to help register their new signing Joan Garcia. But, they need ter Stegen's signature for sharing his medical information which the German has refused to provide.

As per LaLiga rules, if a player is out for four months, Liga sides can use 50% of their salary limit space during the transfer window to register a replacement. Clubs can use up to 80% if the absence is projected to be more than five months.

The Spanish champions are yet to register their new signings Marcus Rashford, Roony Bardghji and Joan Garcia for the upcoming season. The Blaugrana intended to use ter Stegen's injury to register Garcia who is likely to be their new number one.

Barcelona have now opened a disciplinary proceeding against ter Stegen as they believe that his decision damages the club both economically and in a sporting sense. They reckon that the player is within his rights but they demand more responsibility from their captain and their longest-serving player right now.

Ter Stegen has been at Camp Nou since 2014 and has been key behind the club's success over the years. He has made 422 appearances for the Catalan giants till date keeping 175 clean sheets and has helped the club win 17 trophies.

Barcelona star makes bold claim after 5-0 win over Daegu

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo backed himself to become a better player in the coming years. The Uruguayan helped Hansi Flick's side secure a 5-0 win against Daegu FC in a pre-season friendly.

Following the game, the Barcelona captain dismissed speculations surrounding his future. The 26-year-old, who was heavily linked with an exit in January, said, as quoted by Barca Universal:

“Of course. I am very happy at Barcelona. They haven’t seen the best Ronald yet, and he is the one who will come in the coming years."

The 26-year-old added:

“Mentally, I’m very confident now, which I lost a bit last year with the injury. This year, I’m very motivated. I felt very good during preseason. I wanted to do well physically, but last year I struggled. I did very well, feeling very comfortable, more agile, and more confident.”

Araujo missed 31 games with injuries last season and Flick found a solid defensive partnership in his absence. Upon his return from injury, he failed to displace the pairing of youngster Pau Cubarsi and veteran Inigo Martinez.

The Uruguayan joined Barcelona in 2018 and established himself as one of the best defenders in world football. He has so far made 175 appearances for the club and won six trophies.

