Barcelona optimistic about signing Borussia Dortmund superstar - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly growing more confident about signing Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland in the summer. The striker has been in incredible form since joining Dortmund last year and is being pursued by a number of top clubs in Europe.

Barcelona are looking to improve their striking options in the summer as they are yet to find a replacement for Uruguayan hitman Luis Suarez. The Blaugrana have also been linked with a move for Lyon forward Memphis Depay.

According to Sport, Barcelona are now optimistic that they can land Haaland in the summer. The Norwegian will be valued at around €180 million in the summer, but has a release clause of €75 million in his contract, which can be activated at the end of next season.

Dortmund will either have to agree on a new contract with Haaland to remove his release clause or cash in on the striker in the summer. As of now, Haaland doesn't seem likely to agree to a new deal at Dortmund. Barcelona believe that they can secure the player's signature, but will have to raise a large amount of money from player sales before they can sign him.

Dortmund have set a €180m price tag for anyone who wants to sign Erling Haaland this summer:



Clubs interested:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester United

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea

🇪🇸 Real Madrid

🇪🇸 Barcelona

🇩🇪 Bayern Munich



(Source: ESPN) pic.twitter.com/DUN8WhmUSN — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 26, 2021

Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in signing the striker. Real Madrid seem to be Barcelona's closest contenders for the Norwegian's signature but are prioritising signing Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

Barcelona have an important summer ahead of them

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona

Barcelona are in for a massive rebuild this summer. Club president Joan Laporta has said that renewing Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi's contract will be the main priority between now and the end of the season. Once this is done, Barcelona will look to move on from a number of players and build a team around their youth academy graduates.

The Blaugrana are ready to put their faith into the likes of Pedri, Ansu Fati and Ilaix Moriba, as Ronald Koeman is looking to usher in a new era at the club. The Blaugrana will be forced to sell players in the summer because of their current financial situation.

Putting faith in their academy graduates will be a cost-effective option for the Catalan club, as their youth players have shown a lot of promise this season.

However, this means that the club will be parting ways with many senior players. Phillipe Coutinho, Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti's days at the Nou Camp look to be numbered, while France superstar Antoine Griezmann could also be on the chopping block.

