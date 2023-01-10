Barcelona ordered to pay €8.5 million to ex-player over unfair termination of his contract: Reports

Barcelona have been ordered to pay €8.5 million to former midfielder Matheus Fernandes over the wrongful termination of his contract, Cadena SER journalist Santi Ovalle has reported.

The Blaugrana signed Brazilian midfielder Fernandes for a €7 million fee (€3.5 million in bonuses) in the 2020 January transfer window, under the supervision of former president Josep Maria Bartomeu. He was loaned out to Real Valladolid in the same window and returned to Camp Nou in June 2020.

Originally tipped to be Sergio Busquets’ successor, Fernandes was never officially presented as a Barca player and saw his contract terminated by current president Joan Laporta on 29 June 2021. The drastic step was taken to clear unwanted players and reduce the club's wage bill.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ ) JUST IN: Barcelona to pay €8.5M to Matheus Fernandes for his ‘unfair termination’, the judge has confirmed. #FCB ) JUST IN: Barcelona to pay €8.5M to Matheus Fernandes for his ‘unfair termination’, the judge has confirmed. @santiovalle (🌕) JUST IN: Barcelona to pay €8.5M to Matheus Fernandes for his ‘unfair termination’, the judge has confirmed. @santiovalle #FCB 💰

One-and-a-half years after Fernandes’ contract termination, Spain’s justice system has found the total ordeal to be unfair. As a penalty for treating the 24-year-old unjustly, Barcelona have been instructed to pay him a staggering €8.5 million.

Fernandes only played 17 minutes of football for the Camp Nou outfit, in an inconsequential Champions League group-stage encounter against Dynamo Kyiv.

Matheus Fernandes claims Barcelona never treated him like a football player

Having seen his Barca contract terminated out of the blue, Matheus Fernandes had a heart-to-heart chat with Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte in July 2021. He claimed that the termination came as a shock and the club did not show him the courtesy of breaking the news over a call.

Fernandes said:

“I didn’t know, and when they told me I couldn’t believe it. I was at home, I was going out with my wife and I received a message from the club asking if I had the same email address. I confirmed and then received it.

“I didn’t understand it, I sent it to my manager and lawyer. They said it was my dismissal. Time passed and my name came out in the press. No conversation, nothing, they didn’t even call to say hello and goodbye.”

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz Matheus Fernandes cost Barcelona €20.5m combining the transfer fee, salary and compensation for termiating his contract, while he played a grand total of 17 minutes for the club. 🤦🏻‍♂️ Matheus Fernandes cost Barcelona €20.5m combining the transfer fee, salary and compensation for termiating his contract, while he played a grand total of 17 minutes for the club. 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/O1ZQ7U7YYr

Fernandes revealed that he dreamt of playing for the Blaugrana, but claimed he was never treated like a Barca player.

“I always had the dream as a child to play for Barcelona. When I got there, they didn’t treat me as a footballer. I told the director that he didn’t treat me like a professional Barcelona player.

“I was a Barcelona player, and I wanted to be treated like one. The other signings had a presentation and I didn’t. I was upset. Looking at it from the outside I thought one thing but when I got there they treated me differently.”

Following the abrupt end of his Barca career, Fernandes returned to Palmeiras as a free agent. His current deal with the Brazilian club ends in December 2023.

Poll : 0 votes