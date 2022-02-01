Barcelona outcast could emerge as an option for Arsenal this summer after failed January move: Reports

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti could join Arsenal in the summer. According to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Frenchman is a real loan option for the Premier League in the near future.

Umtiti was rumored to be making the switch to the Premier League in January. However, the move didn't materialize courtesy of a fresh injury that has ruled him out for the next three months.

The 28-year-old also signed an extension last month that would keep him at the Camp Nou until 2026 while also taking a massive pay cut. However, this could just be a ploy by Barcelona to avoid losing the player on a free transfer in the summer.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | FC Barcelona had completed a loan of Umtiti to Arsenal, but his injury stopped the transfer.

Since joining from Lyon in 2016, the French international has missed a staggering 86 games in all competitions because of fitness issues so far. Given that Umtiti won't return before April, he will be sidelined for another 12 matches between now and then. This has prompted Barcelona to rope in two more centre-backs in Clement Lenglet and Ronald Araujo.

Umtiti's injury problems have not affected Arsenal's interest in the player, with the Gunners still determined to bring him to the Emirates.

Arsenal have limited options in defense at the moment

Mundo also states that, "There is a lot of time for it and many things can happen. What seems clear is that Umtiti’s role at Barça will remain the same."

For now, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side are running short of options in the centre-back position. They released David Luiz last summer, with Sead Kolasinac following suit in January. Calum Chambers was also sold to Aston Villa during the transfer window.

Rob Holding, Gabriel and Ben White are currently the only natural centre-backs left in the squad. The Gunners' backline is thin at the moment ahead of the final stretch of their 2021-22 campaign.

