Barcelona outcast rejects all offers as he wants to move to a team with UCL football: Reports

Samuel Umtiti is reportedly open to leaving Barcelona this summer. However, the Frenchman is not interested in moving to a club that is not playing in the Champions League.

SPORT updated on his situation at Camp Nou on June 23, claiming the defender is refusing to talk to any side that is not playing in the elite competition. The report added that Girona are interested in signing the defender after they got promoted back to La Liga.

Xavi and the Barcelona board are keen on offloading Umtiti to make space for new players. Andreas Christensen has agreed a deal with Barcelona, as per BBC Sport. The Catalans are also looking to sign Jules Kounde this summer, with talks going on with Sevilla.

Arsenal urged not to sign Barcelona star

Arsenal were reportedly among the clubs who offered Samuel Umtiti a chance to sign this summer. In May, a report from The Star suggested the Gunners have been long-term admirers of the Frenchman, who is surplus to requirements at Camp Nou.

However, former Gunners star Kevin Campbell has urged them to stay away from the defender. He believes the Barca star is not good enough after his recent injury and his medical history is also a red flag.

He told Football Insider:

"There's no value in that deal. None at all. I don't think there is any mileage in that. One thing Arsenal should never do is take a chance on a player who has a really bad injury record. We cannot afford players like that. If anything, that kind of player is what cost Arsenal this season."

Campbell believes that injuries to the Gunners' top players cost them a top-four finish in the Premier League last season, saying:

"Without injuries we might have got into the top four. Losing [Kieran] Tierney and [Thomas] Partey was massive for us. Arteta needs players who are going to be available. The club need to be going after players who have good injury records as opposed to poor ones."

Arsenal are looking to sign a center-back this summer and have been linked with Ajax star Lisandro Martinez. Manchester United are also in the race for the Argentine, who played under Erik ten Hag last season.

