Barcelona outcast set to move to Premier League - Reports

Barcelona full-back Junior Firpo is reportedly on the verge of finalizing a move to Leeds United. The Spaniard is not in Ronald Koeman's plans and will be allowed to leave the club this summer.

According to SPORT, Leeds have had a €15 million bid accepted by Barcelona for Firpo and the deal is set to be made official within the next 48 hours. The left-back was reportedly sold the idea of joining Leeds by Marcelo Bielsa and Victor Orta, who promised the Spaniard regular football.

AC Milan was also interested in signing Firpo from Barcelona, but the Rossoneri were reportedly pushing for a loan deal.

Also, with Theo Hernandez being the first-choice left-back at the club, Firpo would again find himself on the bench if he did decide to join the Serie A outfit.

Leeds, on the other hand, do not have a recognized left-back who can be considered Premier League quality.

The Peacocks started Ezgjan Alioski in that position for the majority of the 2020-21 season, but with the arrival of Firpo, the North Macedonian will now be able to operate in his preferred midfield role.

Firpo only made 15 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona in the 2020-21 season.

At just 24 years of age, a change of scenery will benefit the Spaniard and could see him rediscover the form that made the Catalan giants buy him from Real Betis in the first place.

Barcelona set for huge summer ahead

Lionel Messi is set to extend his contract at Barcelona

Barcelona is gearing up for a massive summer transfer window. The Blaugrana have already announced deals for Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay and are now reportedly close to finalizing a contract extension for Lionel Messi.

The Argentine is set to become a free agent at the end of this week but is ready to agree a new two-year deal with Barcelona. The club is also working on departures, with many fringe players reportedly on the chopping block.

Players like Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic and Martin Braithwaite are all set to be sold this summer in order to reduce Barcelona's massive wage bill.

