Barcelona outcast in talks to join Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season: Reports

Barcelona are in negotiations with Aston Villa over a loan deal for Philippe Coutinho, according to Spanish radio station COPE.

Coutinho, who joined Barcelona from Liverpool for a hefty sum, has struggled to make an impact at Camp Nou and has been deemed a flop by many. The Brazilian is among the players the Catalans are trying to sell this month as they look to make room for new arrivals Daniel Alves and Ferran Torres.

It has now emerged that Premier League club Aston Villa are interested in acquiring Coutinho's services from Barcelona. The Birmingham outfit have even opened talks with Xavi's side over a deal, according to claims from Spain.

Helena Condis Edo @HelenaCondis Coutinho: El Barça está negociando con el Aston Villa la CESIÓN de @tjcope @partidazocope Coutinho: El Barça está negociando con el Aston Villa la CESIÓN de @Phil_Coutinho . Fuentes de la negociación me cuentan que trabajan en el acuerdo para que se vaya a préstamo hasta final de temporada allí. Ctado en @deportescope 👉 Coutinho: El Barça está negociando con el Aston Villa la CESIÓN de @Phil_Coutinho. Fuentes de la negociación me cuentan que trabajan en el acuerdo para que se vaya a préstamo hasta final de temporada allí. Ctado en @deportescope @tjcope @partidazocope

Aston Villa are reportedly working on a deal to sign Coutinho on loan until the end of the season. The deal would see the Brazilian reunite with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard, who is currently the manager of the English club.

Coutinho has a contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2023. However, the 29-year-old has come to terms with the fact that he has to leave Camp Nou to keep his hopes of earning a place in Brazil's World Cup squad alive.

A host of clubs, including Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, have been linked with a move for Coutinho this month. However, the Brazilian's wages are said to be putting off potential suitors. Aston Villa, though, appear to be ready to gamble on Coutinho by signing him on loan until the end of the season.

Barcelona outcast Coutinho to reunite with Gerrard at Aston Villa?

Coutinho's career has declined since he forced a move to Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018. The Brazilian has struggled to meet expectations at Camp Nou while a loan move to Bayern Munich did not prove fruitful either.

B/R Football @brfootball



A reunion with Steven Gerrard in the cards 🤝 Aston Villa are negotiating with Barcelona to loan Philippe Coutinho until the end of the season, per @HelenaCondis A reunion with Steven Gerrard in the cards 🤝 Aston Villa are negotiating with Barcelona to loan Philippe Coutinho until the end of the season, per @HelenaCondis A reunion with Steven Gerrard in the cards 🤝 https://t.co/oDrCZZvIE7

Gerrard is now prepared to give Coutinho an escape route out of Barcelona. The Englishman, who took charge of Aston Villa in November, has identified the former Inter Milan star as a potential recruit this month.

Also Read Article Continues below

The former Liverpool man could make Coutinho his first signing as Aston Villa manager. Coutinho played 81 games with Gerrard at Liverpool and could now be set to play under him.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar