Barcelona could part ways with 28-year-old star to make room for signing of Jonathan Tah: Reports

This summer, Barcelona could part ways with Andreas Christensen in order to make room to sign Bundesliga defender Jonathan Tah. The German centre-back plays for Bayer Leverkusen, but his contract with the league champions is set to expire this summer.

It is uncertain that he will agree to a contract renewal with Leverkusen, raising questions about his future. The 29-year-old has reportedly been in talks with the Blaugrana, who are prepared to sign him on a free transfer. However, they will have to create space within their squad for the defender.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), the Catalan giants will look to move Christensen out to make way for Tah. By the summer, the 28-year-old will have a year left on his contract, which will expire in 2026. However, the Blaugrana have not offered him an extension, further fueling links to his exit from the club.

Trending

He has regularly suffered with injuries this season, making just one La Liga appearance. With Christensen becoming surplus to requirements at Barcelona, the club are prepared to sell the defender, especially with the hope of signing Tah in his place.

Hansi Flick gives Barcelona players three days off

Hansi Flick has given Barcelona players three days off after their impressive 4-1 win over Sevilla in the league on February 9. Clearly, the squad's quality performance was pleasing to the head coach, who handed them a surprising three-day break.

However, he humorously warned them to focus on getting rest and recovery, rather than doing "stupid things". During the press conference after the Sevilla win at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on February 9, he said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I have given the team three days off, so that they can rest, which I think they deserve. The important thing is that they don’t do stupid things and focus on their recovery."

Barca do not have any midweek match this week, having reached the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League without requiring playoffs. With an entire week on their hands, Flick has handed them three days of rest, but they will return to the pitch in due course.

Barcelona face Rayo Vallecano in their next La Liga clash on February 17 at the Estadio Lluis Companys.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback